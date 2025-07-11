Multi-sensory experience for Peterborough theatregoers

The Ancient Oak of Baldor comes to the Key Theatre from October 2-4.

A multi-sensory experience for audiences with profound and multiple learning disabilities and their companions will reach a Peterborough stage this Autumn.

The UK’s longest running theatre company dedicated to multisensory performance, Frozen Light, will bring The Ancient Oak of Baldor to the Key Theatre from October 2-4.

The aim is to ensure as many people as possible can benefit from and delight in the work of Frozen Light – theatre you can touch, smell, and which happens during intimate one-to-one interactions with each and every audience member.

The Ancient Oak stands strong in the Forest of Baldor, in the land of Earten.

There it has stood for millennia, rooted deeply to both the land and people of the forest.

On this day, at the cusp of winter, the people of Baldor are celebrating The Great Cracking of the Ancient Oak. Elspeth hoped this was the day that Lars would return. But when he doesn’t she is taken on an unexpected journey. One that she will never forget.

Frozen Light co-founder and co-artistic director Lucy Garland says: “We are excited to be touring The Ancient Oak of Baldor to such an incredible number of venues. The production transports audiences into a fantasy realm. We wanted to create a safe environment to enable audiences to explore grief, community and storytelling.

"It is a show for adult audiences with profound and multiple learning disabilities who are often underserved by the arts. We cannot wait to share this show, which has been over a year in the making, with audiences across the country.”

Tickets from www.keytheatre-peterborough.com