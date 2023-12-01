Lizzie - the true crime punk rock musical

​The eagerly-anticipated new production of the punk rock musical Lizzie – a tale of rage, sex, betrayal and murder – comes to Peterborough next week.

Lizzie, at New Theatre from December 6-10

Lizzie (at the New Theatre from December 6-10) explores the life of Lizzie Borden, who was accused of murdering her father and stepmother with an axe in the late summer of 1892.

The punk rock musical delves into Lizzie’s complex psyche and speculates on the motivations she may have had: loss of inheritance, history of sexual abuse, oppression, and madness.

Lizzie, along with her older sister Emma, maid Bridget, and neighbour Alice, bring to life the infamous story supported on stage by an all-female band.

The show has swung her axe in over 60 cities, in 6 countries, in 5 languages, across 4 continents and has been honoured with dozens of awards.

Lauren Drew (SIX, Legally Blonde, The Voice) will play Lizzie, Maiya Quansah-Breed (SIX, Rent) is Alice, Shekinah McFarlane (SIX, Parade, The Voice) will play Emma, and Mairi Barclay (Pippin, Mother Goose) will take the role of Bridget.

Director and Choreographer William Whelton said: “ As a huge fan of both true crime and musicals, I am extremely excited to bring together these worlds in this audacious and heartfelt rock musical.