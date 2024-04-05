Lionel Bart's classic Oliver! comes to Peterborough stage

Peterborough Operatic and Dramatic Society are back with Oliver!

​Consider yourself at home with Lionel Bart’s classic musical based on the Charles Dickens novel, Oliver Twist. The Tony and Olivier Award-winning show is one of the few musicals to win an Academy Award for Best Picture and is widely hailed as a true theatrical masterpiece.

The streets of Victorian England come to life as Oliver escapes from his mistreated life to find his fortune in London. Here he finds the friendship of Jack Dawkins - The Artful Dodger - who takes him under his wing under the leadership of Fagin and his gang.

With the well known iconic songs including “Food Glorious Food”, “I’d Do Anything” and “Oom Pah-Pah” you are bound to be tapping your feet as you see the classic film come to life.

Straight off the success of Blithe Spirit and Sister Act, PODS brings you Oliver, a musical theatre masterpiece, perfectly showcasing the talents of this ensemble cast as they bring these classic characters and score to life.

“Working with the award winning talent within this society is a pure joy" said show director Amanda Villamayor. “From the cast to everyone behind-the-scenes. This story is loved by so many with such iconic roles and Lionel Bart’s wonderful score, you can’t help but end the evening feeling nostalgic and uplifted.”