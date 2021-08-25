Kids will be under a spell with Hexwood
A simple tale of the joy that comes from being yourself is told through an hour of song and dance at Peterborough’s Key Theatre.
Young Maisey Hexwood’s great grandfather set up the Hexwood School of Sorcery and time has come for Maisey to follow in the family footsteps.
The problem is that Maisey’s attempts at magic are terrible.
Cue a talented, young, three-strong cast entertaining with a lot of toe-tapping original songs, a little magic and some crazy characters which the young ones will love (Miss Bella was very funny) as Maisey struggles through sorcery school.
Will she keep up the family’s good name and graduate? Will she uncover the evil warlock trying to take over the school?
You can find out at the Key Theatre with more magical performances of The Hexwood School of Sorcery tomorrow (Thursday) at 11am and 2.30pm