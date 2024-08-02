Inventive show for youngsters comes to New Theatre in Peterborough thanks to STEM Festival team

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Show coming to Peterborough this week

Fancy investigating the attraction of magnet shoes or taking a snooze in the 'Shake up Wake up' bed?

Peterborough Stem Festival presents The Invention Show with Kids Invent Stuff and Colin Furze, coming to the New Theatre on Broadway on August 7.

The summer show is suitable for all young engineers, and is brought to the theatre by the team behind the Peterborough STEM Festival.

The show is being held in Peterborough this week

Explore innovative creations like magnet shoes, the shake-up wake-up bed, snoozeballs, and the popcorn doorbell, through engaging demonstrations and interactive fun in this lively theatrical journey

Stamford-based engineer Colin’s Youtube channels have more than 14 million subscribers.

His primary channel is the home of ‘crazy inventions, brilliant world records and constant disregard to health and safety’.

He will be joining forces with the team at Kids Invent Stuff, the YouTube channel where 4-11 year olds have the chance to get their invention ideas built by engineers Ruth & Shawn.

The show on August 7 begins at 3pm, and tickets are £17 per person. Proceeds will help support the main Stem Festival, which is returning to Peterborough in October.

For more information go to: https://newtheatre-peterborough.com/event/the-invention-show-with-kids-invent-stuff-and-colin-furze/