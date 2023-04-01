News you can trust since 1948
In pictures: Young performers shine in Peterborough dance shows

More than 130 children from Peterborough and surrounding areas put on two performances of “History in the Making”, a stunning show of dance and drama at The Cresset.

By Brad Barnes
Published 31st Mar 2023, 14:16 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 14:29 BST

​Aged 2 to 17, they performed routines in Classical Ballet, Modern Jazz, Tap, Lyrical, National, Contemporary, Acro Dance, Street Dance and Drama and wowed audiences.

The youngsters are all students at Elizabeth Boardman School of Dance, which is located in Bretton, and have been working hard since last October on the pieces which they performed in the show.

From the 2- and 3-year-old Little Stars, performing on stage for the first time, to the advanced Senior students, they all gave spectacular performances, wearing a variety of colourful costumes.

At the conclusion of each performance, medals and trophies won by the students during the year were presented on stage, representing examination and competition successes.

