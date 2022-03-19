In Pictures: Hundreds of Peterborough youngsters back on stage

For obvious reasons, it had been more than two years since they were able to perform to an audience so there was much excitement from the 300-plus performers, aged from 3 to 20 .
Friends and family were entertained in four shows over two days filled with many genres of dance and musical theatre at The Cresset, in Bretton.
Photos by Andy Gutteridge, Image and Events Photography.
1. Tu Danse Studios - From the Ashes - 2022 - 6pm
Sunday 13th March 2022.
Performances at the Tu Danse Studios shows at The Cresset.
Photos: Andy Gutteridge . Image & events photography
Photo: Andy Gutteridge / Jakki Kirkham
