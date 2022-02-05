Here are the Strictly stars coming to Peterborough theatres

But fans won’t have to wait until the autumn to enjoy the talents of their favourites Johannes, Giovanni or Graziano - or the wit of judges Craig and Anton in the next series - as they are all coming to Peterborough in 2022 with 11 shows scheduled for New Theatre, Key Theatre and The Cresset.

Here is all you need to know:

COME WHAT MAY

Key Theatre, February 18

It’s the ultimate tribute to Moulin Rouge and other hit movie musicals, featuring Strictly Come Dancing’s sensational Robin Windsor

Get ready for an all-singing, all-dancing extravaganza as you enter the secret world of one of the greatest movie-musicals of all time with a cast of top West End performers.

Bursting at the seams with timeless classics including Come What May, Your Song, Diamonds Are A Girls Best Friend, Roxanne and Lady Marmalade plus hit songs from The Greatest Showman and other iconic movie musicals.

Travel back in time as the children of the revolution take you on a thrilling non-stop journey into the sexy, disreputable and glamorous underworld of Paris.

It’s a spectacular evening of unforgettable dancing, dreams, adventure and above all – love!

FIREDANCE

New Theatre, February 22

Strictly favourites Gorka Marquez and Karen Hauer will ignite audiences in this new Latin spectacular.

Expect Argentine Tango, Flamenco, Contemporary, Paso Doble, Samba and Salsa - not to mention hot pulsing beats, seductive choreography and passion that will take your breath away.

With live Latin musicians and a dynamic dance ensemble, it is a seductive dance experience you strictly won’t want to miss.

CRAIG REVEL-HORWOOD: The All Balls & Glitter Tour

The Cresset, March 25

The star of BBC1’s Strictly Come Dancing is taking to the road with his debut solo tour. Join Craig as he talks about his life from Australia to the West End to Strictly, reveals a wealth of backstage gossip and gives a very special performance of the music which has been the soundtrack to his career.

JOHANNES RADEBE: Freedom

New Theatre, March 26

The TV dancing sensation and international champion is known for making a splash with his explosive routines on Strictly Come Dancing – his debut tour, FREEDOM, will be no exception!

This show is a celebration of the dances that you love, with Johannes’ signature flair and energy. From elegant Ballroom to fiery Latin, a company of exciting dancers will perform to classic dance arrangements, scorching South African rhythms and huge party anthems.

Johannes will take you on his journey from growing up in South Africa, to travelling the world, winning competitions and starring in Strictly’s most memorable numbers. Leave your inhibitions at the door and get ready for a night of energy and passion.

IAN WAITE and VINCENT SIMONE: Act 2

New Theatre, April 11

The fabulous Strictly Come Dancing stars promise another wonderful evening of old-fashioned variety – dance, comedy and song!

With beautiful costumes, gorgeous lighting and world class routines, including the Viennese Waltz, the Foxtrot, the Rhumba… and of course… there has to be another incredible Argentine Tango routine by the master! The boys will be joined by their stunning dance partners and a world class singer.

If you enjoyed The Ballroom Boys, then make sure you don’t miss the hilarious dancing duo when they bring you….ACT TWO!

GIOVANNI PERNICE: This Is Me

The Cresset, May 3

Strictly Come Dancing favourite and 2021 champion Giovanni Pernice is back with a new show – Giovanni Pernice - This Is Me!

The showman is set to light up the stage along with his cast of professional dancers for his fourth year of touring.

AN AUDIENCE WITH ANTON DU BEKE

New Theatre, May 14

Join the King of Ballroom and Strictly legend for an intimate evening of conversation, laughter, song and dance.

Anton talks about his career as a leading dancer, author and TV star. Don’t miss this exclusive chance to get up close and personal with 2019 Strictly finalist and Mr Showbusiness himself – Anton Du Beke, alongside a powerhouse band, guest vocalist and dancer.

OTI MABUSE: I Am Here

New Theatre, May 17

Prepare for a night of electrifying choreography as Strictly winner Oti is joined by some of the world’s greatest dancers and the West End’s finest singers and musicians.

This showis a whirlwind celebration of the influences and inspirations that took her on a journey from growing up in South Africa to following her dream.

From mesmerising Jives and pumping Sambas to South Africa’s exhilarating Kwaito, this is an explosive night of dance and music that will set your heart racing.

ANTON and GIOVANNI: Him and Me

The Cresset, July 7

Two of BBC Strictly Come Dancing’s best- loved professional dancers team up for an unforgettable tour! Anton Du Beke (now on the judging panel of course) and Giovanni Pernice come together to put on a show full of dance, song and light-hearted fun.

HERE COME THE BOYS

New Theatre, July 18

Join dance superstars Graziano di Prima, Nadiya Bychkova, Pasha Kovalev, Karim Zeroual, and Nikita Kuzmin, alongside a cutting-edge soundtrack of dance floor anthems, club classics and guilty pleasures, in this show-stopping dance extravaganza, which promises to be the biggest party of the year.

STRICTLY BALLROOM THE MUSICAL

New Theatre, November 28 to December 3

Kevin Clifton stars in this musical based on the award-winning world-wide film phenomenon, directed by Craig Revel Horwood.

Bringing together a cast of more than 20 world class performers, Strictly Ballroom the Musical follows rebellious young ballroom dancer, Scott Hastings.

When his radical dance style see him fall out of favour with Australian Federation, he must dance with beginner, Fran. Together they find the courage to defy tradition and discover that to win, your steps don’t need to be strictly ballrooom. Featuring toe tapping numbers such as Love is in the Air, Perhaps Perhaps Perhaps and Time After Time, as well as several wonderful new songs by internationally acclaimed artists including Sia, David Foster and Eddie Perfect.

