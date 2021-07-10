Get Ready ... for a night of Motown in Peterborough

Get Ready

Amazing vocals and harmonies from a stellar cast of critically-acclaimed vocal performers and extremely gifted musicians, authentically recreate the sound responsible for lifting an entire generation.

Energetic choreography and dazzling costumes truly revive the most pulsating era of music the world has ever seen.

Celebrating with timeless classics from artists including: Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, The Supremes, Stevie Wonder, Jackson 5, The Temptations, Martha and the Vandellas, The Marvelettes and many more...

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Be prepared for a night of high energy choreography and feel-good songs in a two hour extravaganza of over 30 hits from the Motown and Soul era featuring the soulful lead vocals of Bizzi Dixon – The Voice UK finalist and West End tour lead principal – together with the Motown Divas backed by the amazing Get Ready Show Band.

So, August 20, show night, you had better be prepared to sing, dance, and join in with the newest and most exciting Motown show in the UK.

To buy tickets contact the box office on 01733 265705 or visit www.cresset.co.uk

We also have a chance for readers to win a pair of tickets - answer this question: Get Ready is the title of a hit single by which of these three famous groups:

a. The Police

b. The Temptations

c. The Spice Girls

Send your answer by email to [email protected] by noon on July 12.