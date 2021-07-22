Family shows to feature during August family theatre season at Peterborough Cathedral

Peterborough Cathedral

The dramatic Cloisters provides a natural theatrical setting for the three light-hearted shows which are all expected to play to packed houses – though some tickets are still available. The summertime programme also includes a staging of Charlotte Bronte’s ‘Jane Eyre’.

As a curtain-raiser, the season will open as the Cloisters are filled with the sound of contemporary DJs at work for an evening of Alfresco Funk and Soul (Friday 6th August, from 6pm).

KD Theatre Productions will stage ‘Honk The Musical’, a re-telling of the famous Ugly Duckling story (Saturday 7th August, 2pm).

Dot Productions brings two contrasting shows to the Cathedral including a musical version of the well-loved ‘Robin Hood’ (Saturday 21st August, 4pm) and ‘Jane Eyre’ (Friday 20th August, 7pm), Bronte’s classic masterpiece about a girl who suffers a cruel childhood before becoming an adult guarding passionate and mysterious secrets.

In a Covid-safe environment, the series of summer events under the banner ‘Live in the Cloisters’, includes magical storytelling and toe-tapping music at the heart of Boxtree Production’s version of ‘Alice in Wonderland’(Friday 13th August, 6.30pm).

The cathedral’s events manager Amber Homer-Wooff said: “Could there be anything better than some lively theatre and a picnic in a unique and safe setting like this in the cloisters?”, asks the “We’re very pleased to be welcoming experienced and professional production companies to stage these shows and we know people will be thoroughly entertained.”

Later in the year, the Cloisters will also be the setting for ‘Dr Faustus’ (Fri/Sat 17th/18th September, 6.30pm), Laughing Tree Theatre’s stripped back version of Christopher Marlowe’s enduring tale of sin and corruption brought about by lust for power.

Audience members for all productions are being asked to bring their own seats, picnic and blankets. There will be specific areas for those with chairs, and those with blankets.