Comedy Queen Dawn French to kick off her tour in Peterborough
Dawn French, the Queen of British comedy, returns to the stage this autumn with a brand new solo show, opening at Peterborough’s New Theatre On September 15
Thursday, 17th February 2022, 11:17 am
The award-winning actor, best-selling novelist and all-round very funny lady says:“This show (Dawn French Is A Huge ***) is so named because unfortunately, it’s horribly accurate. There have been far too many times I have made stupid mistakes or misunderstood something vital. I thought I might tell some of these buttock clenching embarrassing stories to give the audience a peek behind the scenes of my work life…
Roll up! Book early to see the telly vicar lady be a total **** on stage, live in front of your very eyes. And ears.”
Tickets are on sale now from DawnFrenchOnTour.com .