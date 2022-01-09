Comedy, a children’s favourite, 70s chart-toppers and a rock legend tribute - what January has to offer at Peterborough New Theatre

Peppa Pig's Best Day Ever

Kicking things off on January 14 is RHOD GILBERT with The Book of John.

Rhod was in the middle of a massive tour when COVID 19 brought curtains down in theatres everywhere, but now he’s back on the road.

This show sees Rhod as funny as ever, but like never before. It’s a little bit raw, very personal, and brutally honest; no more lies, no more nonsense.

DIRTY DUSTING

January 22

Entertainment Unlimited’s 2022 production stars Vicki Michelle (‘Allo ‘Allo!) andVicky Entwistle (Coronation Street), with Leah Bell completing the threesome.

Gladys, Olive and Elsie are three “vintage style” cleaning ladies who, threatened with redundancy, chance on an ‘unconventional’ way of earning some extra cash.

A wrong number requiring a sex chat line rings into the office and gives them a great idea… “Why not start their own sex chat line?” After all, their age and appearance won’t matter on the telephone and providing they can keep this a secret from Dave, their boss…they could be onto a winner!

What could possibly go wrong????

Age 16+

PEPPA PIG’S BEST DAY EVER

January 26 and 27

Peppa Pig is excited to be going on a special day out with George, Mummy Pig and Daddy Pig – it’s going to be her best day ever!

Get ready for a road-trip full of fun adventures.

From castles to caves, dragons to dinosaurs and ice-creams to muddy puddles – there is something for all of the family and their friends to enjoy, including Miss Rabbit, Mr Bull, Suzy Sheep, Gerald Giraffe and more!

Prepare for the new Peppa Pig live show packed full of songs, games and laughter, it really is the best day ever for Peppa Pig fans

SHOWADDYWADDY

January 28

Formed in the 1970s in Leicester from several local bands, Showaddywaddy have sold more than 20 million records and have toured all corners of the world extensively.

Their live show is dynamic and uplifting featuring all of their biggest hits, many of which reached number one in the pop charts of Europe.

‘Under The Moon of Love’, ‘Three Steps to Heaven’, ‘Hey Rock & Roll’, ‘When’, ‘Blue Moon’, ‘Pretty Little Angel Eyes’ and many, many more.

Get along and join the ‘Dancin’ Party’… ‘You’ve Got What It Takes’!

THE BON JOVI EXPERIENCE

January 29

Ranked number 14 in Q Magazine’s top 50 bands of all time and inducted into the UK Music Hall of Fame, Bon Jovi is a household name the world over.

In tribute to this incredible musical talent, The Bon Jovi Experience was born and since 1994 has become the only band to have performed live on stage with Jon Bon Jovi himself. Lead singer Tony Pearce’s striking resemblance to the original front man creates an unrivalled tribute not to be missed.

Endorsed by Jon Bon Jovi himself, the official tribute band to Bon Jovi perform all over the world to sell-out crowds and will be performing all the hits you know and love including, “Livin’ On a Prayer”, “Always”, “It’s My Life”, “You Give Love a Bad Name”, and many, many more.