Blood Brothers: It will play with your emotions and make you laugh and cry

Sean Jones (Mickey) & Joel Benedict (Eddie)- Photo: Jack Merriman

Yes, the multi-award-winning musical from Willy Russell has been around for years but it still has that ability to grab your attention from the first scene, as the opening night audience at Peterborough New Theatre last night - many like me having seen it previously I am sure - will vouch.

It is a show that certainly touches every emotion, one minute it is laugh out loud, the next it is tugging at the heartstrings - the story of a down-on-her-luck single mum who, to protect her already overgrown family, secretly gives away one of her new born twins to the childless lady whose posh house she cleans.

And as the black-clad, omnipresent narrator (the excellent, brooding Robbie Scotcher) reminds us throughout.... there is a price to pay as the young boys’ paths cross, not knowing their true relationship, instead becoming childhood ‘blood brothers’.

It is a still, despite its age and setting, relevant piece of drama, dealing with a mother’s love, friendship, lies and deceit, povert and privelege, the haves and have nots - and ultimately what feelings of helplessness and depression will drive a man to do.

Paula Tappenden replaced the poorly Niki Evans as Mrs Johnstone and was outstanding - empathising with the plight of her character is vital to the success of the show and she won me over.

There were the usual terrific performances from old hats Sean Jones (Mickey), Joel Benedict(Eddie) and Danny Taylor (Sammy), and stand-in Grace Galloway as Mrs Lyons - a character that sometimes get overlooked - also shone.

Atmospheric lighting, a great set, seamless set changes from a polished cast, stirring music and songs with real meaning - this is a show I will never tire of seeing.

And the finale, as Mrs Johnstone breaks into the classic Tell Me It’s Not True, is no less haunting and as emotionally charged as ever.

No surprises the audience were on their feet applauding at the end.