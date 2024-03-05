Janet Frusher (left) and Naomi Procter either side of the seat containing the plaque in memory of Clive Frusher (inset).

They joined the Key Theatre Club and attended many shows together, and with their two sons who loved the many children’s shows.

Clive died in June last year and his family have commemorated him with a plaque on a seat at the Key Theatre – the first such plaque in the theatre.

Janet said: “It seemed very appropriate to remember Clive, who was buried in the Tithe Green burial ground at Ketton, in a place which holds so many happy memories for our family”.

Landmark Theatres marketing and press office Naomi Proctor, said: “As an organisation we think it is important to honour loved ones who have passed that have had a special connection to our Peterborough Theatres.