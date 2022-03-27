April at The Cresset will be a barrel of laughs

Here’s what you can look forward to:

The Magic of Motown

April 1

Prepare yourself for 40 back-to-back classic Motown hits, glittering costume changes, dazzling dance moves and outstanding musicianship in this explosive concert experience.

Celebrate the sound of a generation as the timeless music of Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, The Temptations, The Supremes, The Four Tops, Martha Reeves, Jackson 5, Lionel Richie, Smokey Robinson and many more are sensationally recreated for you by an exceptionally talented cast and band.

Sarah Millican: Bobby Dazzler

April 2 and 3

The hilarious Sarah Millican is back on tour with a Bobby Dazzler of a new stand-up show - but unfortunately it is sold out!

Milkshake! Live

April 5

Milkshake! Monkey is back and can’t wait to put on a spectacular new show for you all, joined by some of his favourite Milkshake! friends plus two Milkshake Presenters – creating the most dazzling show you have ever seen!

Join Paddington, Daisy & Ollie, Milo, Noddy, Pip and Posy, Blue’s Clues & You! and of course Milkshake! Monkey for an unforgettable family time at Milkshake Monkey’s Musical!

Menopause The Musical 2 - Cruising Through Menopause

April 6

Crissy Rock (Benidorm), Rebecca Wheatley (Casualty), Nicki French (Eurovision) and Susie Fenwick (West End) star in the hysterical sequel to the smash-hit Menopause The Musical.

We fast forward five years to catch up with the same four characters for tales of their lives, loves and losses as they set off on the high seas.

Hot flushes, mood swings, memory lapses, weight gain - these are a few of our favourite menopausal things! Cruising Through Menopause is a hilarious, heartfelt, reassuring and unflinching look at the joys of menopause and friendship.

WOMAN LIKE ME - The Little Mix Show

April 7

An exciting high-energy pop concert based on the biggest hits from the award-winning girl band. Suitable for kids, tweens, teens and adults alike, you will be singing and dancing to all of Little Mix’s chart topping hits, including Black Magic, Power, Shoutout To My Ex and Woman Like Me.

For members of the audience that like a little variety, the show also includes arrangements unique to this show from artists including Justin Bieber, Whitney Houston, Lady Gaga and Rihanna.

Omid Djalili: The Good Times Tour

April 8

After experimenting with a Zoom gig where he got muted by 639 people and a drive- in gig where he witnessed an audience member get out of his car, attach a hose pipe to his exhaust and feed it through the window, multi award-winning comedian and actor Omid Djalili is now where he belongs - on a stage and bringing back The Good Times.

Intelligent, provocative and always entertaining, Omid’s legendary stand-up performances are a captivating comedy masterclass. His credits range from Hollywood films to television and the West End stage.

Age Restriction 16+

ELO Experience - Greatest Hits & More Tour

April 12

The ELO Experience has been bringing the music of Jeff Lynne and The Electric Light orchestra to the live stage since 2006.

With a sensational string section, a stunning light show and large screen projection to further enhance the experience, come along and enjoy this incredible show which accurately reproduces the songs and sounds and takes you on a magical musical journey through time

Reginald D. Hunter - Bombe Shuffleur

April 13

Climate change. Mass unemployment. Economic pandemics. The rise of global fascism. Reginald D. Hunter is back with a new show and there’s no time for niceties.

Unafraid to tackle head on the subjects the rest of us skirt around, Reginald is the voice of his generation – searingly honest, brutally funny and uniquely placed to commentate on the unfolding meltdown of life as we know it.

Age Restriction 18+

Jimmy Carr - Terribly Funny

April 14

Jimmy Carr’s new show contains jokes about all kinds of terrible things.

Terrible things that might have affected you or people you know and love. But they’re just jokes - they are not the terrible things.

And it is sold out.

Jason Manford - Like Me

April 20

He’s back! It’s been a busy few years for Jason Manford since his last smash-hit stand up show but fans of his Absolute Radio show will know this nationally acclaimed comedian hasn’t changed a bit.

Like Me is Jason’s latest comic offering set to hit the road.

Snow White &The Seven Drag Queens (Adult Panto)

April 21

Featuring an All Star International cast including Choriza May (Drag Race UK S3), Kennedy Davenport (Drag Race S7 and All Stars S3), Joey Jay (Drag Race S13) and Lemon (Canada’s Drag Race S1).

With sparkling sets and costumes, an utterly filthy laugh-a-minute script and all the usual cheesy anthems, fun, frolics, laughter and audience participation you would expect - get ready for a night out at the theatre you won’t forget in a hurry, oh no you won’t!

Age Restriction 13+ (under 16s must be accompanied by an adult)

dS:uK 2022

April 22

dS:uK began touring in 2016 and has quickly become regarded as the quintessential tribute band among Dire Straits fans.

Their 2022 Brothers in 85 tour pays tribute to the worldwide Brothers in Arms tour, with the band bringing fans the ultimate 1985 Dire Straits experience and all of those classic songs that you want to hear.

Be Bop A Lula

April 24

The West End hit comes to town with the music of giants of rock n roll – Eddie Cochran, Gene Vincent, Billy Fury and Buddy Holly.

Relive the tours responsible for introducing rock n roll to the UK in the company of incredible singers and a band tighter than a pair of your tightest drainpipe trousers.

Al Murray - Gig For Victory

April 27

As the dust settles and we emerge blinking into the dawn of a new year, the men and women of this great country will need answers.

Answers that they know they need, answers to questions they never knew existed.

And when that moment comes, who better to show the way, to provide those answers, than the people’s man of the people, the Pub Landlord? Steeped in the deep and ancient barroom wisdom of countless lock ins, Al Murray is there to show the way.

Wherever you are, he will - within sensible travel limits and theatre booking policy - come, offering people thirsty for common sense, a full pint of the good stuff.

Gladys Knight - Midnight Train to Georgia

April 28

Capturing the essence of the multi-award-winning Ms Gladys Knight, Hayley Ria Christian emulates the true magic that the Empress of Soul delivers on stage.

Sweet Caroline - A Tribute to Neil Diamond

April 29

The ultimate tribute to Neil Diamond featuring Gary Ryan, as seen on Stars In Their Eyes. Taking it back to where it began, this musical journey celebrates 50 years of a legend.

Comedy Club

April 29

The longest-running comedy club in Peterborough, this hilarious night out features four of the best up-and-coming comedians in an intimate club style environment.

Come along for a bit of a laugh and the chance to see the next big thing on stage.

Line-up to be confirmed!

1. Coming to The Cresset in April Coming to The Cresset in April Photo Sales

2. Coming to The Cresset in April Coming to The Cresset in April Photo Sales

3. Coming to The Cresset in April Coming to The Cresset in April Photo Sales

4. Coming to The Cresset in April Coming to The Cresset in April Photo Sales