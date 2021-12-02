All you need to know if you are going to a Peterborough panto

Richie Doogan-Ross, The New Theatre, Penny Hansen, The Cresset and Jag Singh, The Key Theatre, pictured outside the Key Theatre earlier this year.

Teams at The Key Theatre, The Cresset and The New Theatre are in the Christmas spirit this week, as all three venues prepare for their annual Christmas Pantomimes. And this year a crucial part of that is Covid safety.

To reassure audiences who are looking forward to their annual festive theatre trip, all three venues have committed to maintaining a safe environment for all, in line with the theatre industry’s “See It Safely” standard.

This set of protocols means ticket holders can feel confident and safe knowing the venue is Covid-secure and following the latest government and performing arts guidance.

This includes:

• Increasing the use of e-tickets and print at home options to reduce contact.

• Strongly recommending the wearing of face coverings, especially when moving around the theatre.

• The use of contactless payment and queue management systems for the purchase of refreshments.

• Regular Covid testing for staff, crew and performers.

• Encouraging ticketholders to take a Lateral Flow test before attending events.

• Undertaking enhanced cleaning and regular disinfecting of high-traffic areas and contact points.

• Availability of hand sanitiser for all visitors.

• No-quibble exchange / refund policies for ticketholders who can no longer attend due to Covid – evidence of test results / isolation notifications may be required.

A joint statement from the venues reads: “We are all thrilled to be staging pantomime this year and are looking forward to welcoming back audiences. Panto is a great family tradition for many, and is a treat enjoyed by all ages. We’re delighted to see so many people booking for our shows and supporting live theatre, it’s great that everyone can relax and enjoy the show safe in the knowledge of our commitment to their safety.”

At the Key Theatre, Cinderella opens on Friday. General Manager Jag Singh said “The safety and wellbeing of our customers is always a top priority for us. As such, we’re continuing to work closely with the other theatres in Peterborough to ensure that all government measures are adhered to and that people feel comfortable and confident when visiting our theatres over the coming weeks. We’re accredited with the UK theatre’s ‘See it Safely’ scheme, as well as Visit England’s ‘We’re Good to Go’ industry standard, which we hope will reassure customers that we’re observing all best practices within the sector. We can’t wait to welcome you to the theatre and help make your Christmas a magical one.”

The Cresset are staging Beauty & the Beast from December 11. Head of Commercial Activities, Penny Hansen is looking forward to it.

“We are very proud that we were able to stage a socially distanced panto last year, even if it did only last a week before the restrictions changed. This year though we’re back to full strength, with all the traditional panto elements that audiences love. Keeping the See it Safely protocols in place is crucial, and it’s fantastic that all three theatres are doing this so audiences can be reassured. We’re

all set, and can’t wait to get started!”