A tribute to Buffy The Vampire Slayer - 7 seasons in 70 minutes

​Buffy Revamped, the hugely popular, award-winning show based lovingly on the iconic 90s TV show Buffy The Vampire Slayer is heading for Peterborough.

Taking to the stage at the Key Theatre on February 22, the show has garnered critical acclaim across the board including for a second Edinburgh Festival Fringe season where it was recognised as the best-reviewed comedy show of the entire 2023 Fringe by The British Comedy Guide.

In this fast-paced new production you get the entire 144 episodes of the hit 90s TV show, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, as told through the eyes of the one person who knows it inside out… Spike.

Funny, satirical and bursting with 90s pop-culture references, it’s the perfect parody for Buffy aficionados and those who never enrolled at Sunnydale High alike.

Buffy Revamped Photo: Steve Ullathorne

The show covering seven seasons in 70 minutes, is written by and starring Brendan Murphy, a London based actor and comedian.

He was nominated for the Spotlight Prize in 2008 and he has toured extensively across the US and Canada as part of the Olivier Award nominated Potted Potter. He also wrote the hit show FRIEND: The One With Gunther which will tour alongside Buffy Revamped in 2024.

An experienced improviser, Brendan is a member of BBC Radio One’s BattleActs! and has been a guest player for Second City and Monkey Toast Players.