A season of live entertainment in a Peterborough outdoor setting

Live in the Cloisters

The sheltered grassy area on the south side of the Precincts, surrounded by the warm stonework of the ancient monastic walls, will provide the atmospheric setting for a series of wonderful outdoor shows.

And these get underway on June 16 when The Lord Chamberlain’s Men, who can trace their roots back to Shakespearian days, will perform one of The Bard’s best known works.

Macbeth

Wednesday, June 16, 7.30pm

The Lord Chamberlain’s Men, the UK’s top all-male theatre company with direct links to William Shakespeare himself, invite you to join them at the cathedral for this breathless and brilliant tragedy.

Shakeout

Saturday, June 26, 7.30pm

A wonderful feel-good night out, entertained by one of the UK’s finest cover bands. Shakeout will be performing hits from the 1960s right up to the present, so with a bar and bbq (provided by BBQ Nights) close by, you can chill out in a deck chair (bring your own) or dance the night away.

‘Honk!’ The Musical

Saturday, August 7, at 2pm

KD Theatre presents the Olivier Award winning family musical HONK! by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe. With clever, inspiring songs and a whole lot of heart, this charming reimagining of Hans Christian Andersen’s “The Ugly Duckling” will quack you up and bring a smile to your beak!

Alice in Wonderland

Friday, August 13, 6.30pm

Follow Alice down the rabbit hole into a world of caterpillars, playing cards and tea-parties.

Inventive staging from Boxtree Productions, magical storytelling and toe-tapping music is all part of this familiar tale.

Jane Eyre

Friday, August 20, 7pm

Charlotte Bronte’s masterpiece is brought vividly to life in this new stage adaptation by DOT Productions.

From the cruelty of Jane’s early life to the passions and mysterious secrets of her adulthood, this is the compelling story of Jane Eyre, an orphan.

Robin Hood

Saturday, August 21, 4pm

A fun, fast-paced adaption of Robin Hood is presented by DOT Productions. Robin and his gang will battle against the evil Sheriff of Nottingham as they steal from the rich to give to the poor. Full of memorable characters, silliness and charm, this production will leave all the family with a smile on their face!