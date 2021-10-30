A perfect festive treat at Peterborough Cathedral

A Christmas Carol in Peterborough Cathedral

Especially adapted for the stage by award-winning writer Laura Turner, A Christmas Carol is brought to life in a traditional production, complete with beautiful period costumes, song, dance, and a generous helping of Christmas spirit.

The show is the perfect festive treat for all ages just days before Christmas.

On Christmas Eve, the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge is whisked away on a journey through the past and into the future accompanied by three ghosts determined to show him the true meaning of Christmas. But will Scrooge’s cold heart thaw in time for Christmas Day...?

“Christmas is the most magical time of the year, so I am thrilled that we get to join our audiences in celebrating the season. Hopefully people will go away with a warm, wintery glow,” said Richard Main, artistic director.

The show begins at 7.30pm each evening. Tickets are £18 for adults and £12 for children/NUS students. Family tickets are also available at £54 (2 adults and 2 children) and £48 (1 adult, 3 children). Seating is unallocated and the doors open 6.30pm.