A heart-warming tale for Christmas at Peterborough Cathedral

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Christmas Carol follows the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge as he embarks upon a journey through his past, present, and future, learning along the way to appreciate the true meaning of Christmas.

Scrooge is an elderly, cold hearted miser whose chief concern is his bottom line. Despite encouragement from his clerk Bob Cratchit and nephew Fred, Scrooge remains indifferent to the joy and good will of the season. On Christmas Eve, Scrooge encounters the ghost of his old business partner Jacob Marley, who warns Scrooge that he will be visited by three more spectres. What follows is a magical and touching tale about the power of redemption.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A story beloved since its original release in 1843, Chapterhouse’s A Christmas Carol is a faithful take on the moving and memorable classic and a heart-warming tale perfect for a cold winter’s night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

See A Christmas Carol at Peterborough Cathedral on December 20 and 21

With dazzling musical sequences and authentic period costuming, this production promises to be the perfect accompaniment to the festive season.

Join family and friends at the most magical time of the year and be swept back in time nearly two centuries to the world of Scrooge’s London brought to you by Chapterhouse, which has been touring for more than 20 years, specialising in open-air Shakespeare, classic literature adaptations, and family shows.