A great comedy line-up - including Russell Howard and Phil Wang

Russell Howard is coming to New Theatre, Peterborough, for two nights

His Terribly Funny 2.0 tour played to a full house and was, well, terribly funny, but the laughs don’t end there with some great talent taking to the stage at the Broadway venue in the coming months.

Looking ahead to next year Frankie Boyle’s Lap of Shame tour has just been added, but before then, here’s what coming up

PHIL WANG: WANG IN THERE, BABY!October 11Hot off the heels of his critically-acclaimed Netflix special, he’s chatting race, family, nipples, and everything else that’s been going on in his Philly little life.

Phil Wang

BABATUNDE ALÉSHÉ: BABAHOODOctober 13Babatunde Aléshé is one of the fastest rising stars in British Comedy and warmed the hearts of the nation with his incredible stint in the jungle as part of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!.A powerhouse performer, his stand up presents a hilariously fresh perspective, oozing charisma whilst showcasing impeccable stagecraft and comic timing.

ADAM ROWE: WHAT IS WRONG WITH ME?November 15Host of the global smash–hit podcast Have A Word, Adam’s spent a bit of time self–reflecting and he’s come to the conclusion that there’s something wrong with him, although for hypochondriac, that’s not exactly news.

RUSSELL HOWARD LIVENovember 23 and 24As we reel from one global crisis to the next, join Russell, ‘the uplifting Comedy King’, as he puts the world to rights in his own uniquely hilarious way.

DAVE GORMAN: POWERPOINT TO THE PEOPLEDecember 3The man behind Dave TV’s hit show Modern Life Is Goodish as well as Are You Dave Gorman? and Googlewhack Adventure is touring again – as much as anything to demonstrate that a powerpoint presentation doesn’t have to involve a man in a grey suit standing behind a lectern and saying ‘next slide please’.

VIR DAS: MIND FOOL TOURDecember 17 Indian Comedian and Actor Vir Das is emerging as one of the most beloved global comedic voices of the 21st century with The New York Times gushing “No artist embodies the globalization of stand-up like Vir Das.” His fourth and most recent Netflix comedy special Landing premiered in December 2022 to universal praise.

FRANKIE BOYLE – LAP OF SHAMEApril 6The Scottish comedian is back on tour. Buy a ticket, because by the time he arrives, the currency will be worthless and you and your neighbours part of a struggling militia that could probably use a few laughs!Well known for his pessimistic, often controversial dark humour, no topic is off the table, so get ready for this hysterical night and don’t worry, Frankie doesn’t hold back