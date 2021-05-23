A Dream of a movie premiere for Peterborough theatre group

A Midsummer Night's Dream - a new film from Mask

You can join the cast and crew on the red carpet at the world premiere of this feature film on July 22 at 7:30pm in the main house at the Key.

Featuring flittering fairies, muddled up mechanicals, and a ridiculous royal family, underscored with music from popular Peterborough band Opaque, this glittering celebration of Shakespeare’s most magnificent play is not to be missed.

Chairman, and director of the film Tom Fox says: “We’re used to performing on stage, so making a film has been a really exciting experience for our members.

“We’ve been able to go out into the woods and film the fairies in the trees, and the lovers getting lost. We’re using some very famous Peterborough locations, including Flag Fen and Nene Park; it’s a real privilege for us to be able to bring these wonderful sites to the screen!

“The film is going to be utterly magical, and very funny. In true Mask style we’ve added some extra characters, including Hermia’s security guards and a Fenland Queen. We’ve had so much fun making this film and we can’t wait to share it with Peterborough.”

Music in the film will be performed by Opaque, one of Peterborough’s most popular bands. Opaque starred in the live 2019 show and are very excited to be returning to the feature film version.

You can book your tickets now for A Midsummer Night’s Dream film. They cost £6 and can be purchased online at the Key Theatre website or by calling the box office on 01733 207239.