A date with Ben Fogle should be Wild-ly entertaining

Television broadcaster and adventurer Ben Fogle will be bringing out his wild side once more as his latest tour comes to Peterborough in 2024.

Sharing inspiring and uplifting stories from a life of amazing encounters, the popular presenter will be stopping off with Ben Fogle – Wild at The Cresset on March 7.

Best known from hit TV shows including Animal Park, Lost Worlds and New Lives In The Wild, Ben’s career has taken him to some of the most extreme locations in the world, whether filming for documentaries or tackling some of mankind’s greatest physical challenges.

Ben will share stories of hope, possibility and positivity, taking the audience on a new journey to relive the inspiring and uplifting tales he has encountered along the way – in environments as diverse as the wilderness of northern Sweden, the jungles of Honduras, the hostility of Chernobyl and the mountains of Nepal.

Adventurer Ben Fogle is coming to The Cresset

The show promises to be hair-raising, uplifting and wildly entertaining, as Ben shares the amazing encounters he’s had with people and animals around the world, how they have changed his life and how he can help audiences discover their own personal Ocean of Possibility.

Ben said: “The adventures, expeditions and journeys I have experienced over more than 20 years have shaped the man I am today – they have strengthened me emotionally, physically and mentally and armed me with the skills for life.”