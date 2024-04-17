A chance to perform in School of Rock The Musical in Peterborough

Channel your inner Jack Black (Dewey Finn in the School of Rock, a 2003 Paramount comedy film) at The Cresset

Building on the resounding success of 2023’s Nativity the Musical, The Cresset Theatre will stage a production of School of Rock The Musical (based on the hit film) later this year – now all it needs is the cast.

The show will captivate audiences from October 31st to November 3rd, but auditions will start next month for four adult roles and a cast of young people, headed up by Peterborough’s answer to Jack Black in the role of Dewey Finn – could that be you?

Directed by Stuart Morrison and Monique Benoiton-Smith, with musical direction by Adam Pallister, this production offers young performers, aged 10 to 18, an opportunity to showcase their talents on stage. Open auditions for the ensemble will take place on May 15 and 16 , followed by auditions for principal roles and adult characters on May 19.

Monique said: “Nativity was just such a wonderful experience for so many young people, and audience feedback was so good we weren’t sure how we could top it – but I think School of Rock is really going to raise the roof! I’m really excited to see how much musical talent our young people, and adult performers, have – we’re ready to rock out! The four adult roles are really good fun, and I know how much amateur talent we have in Peterborough so I already know we’re going to be putting on an incredible show.”

Audition Details:

• Junior Ensemble: May 15th, 5 pm (Ages 10 – 13)

• Senior Ensemble: May 15th, 7 pm (Ages 14 – 18)

• Junior Ensemble: May 16th, 5 pm (Ages 10 – 13)

• Senior Ensemble: May 16th, 7 pm (Ages 14 – 18)

• The Band: May 19th (By invitation only following self-tape submission and ensemble recall) - Ages 10-13 with good playing ability in electric guitar, bass, drums, or keyboard, in addition to singing and acting ability.

• Adult Principal Roles: May 19th (By invitation only following self-tape submission) – Ages 18+ with good acting and singing ability.

Auditions are free to participate, but ensemble performers cast in the show will be required to pay a £50 fee, which supports licensing and safeguarding costs. Subsidies are available for eligible families.

Rehearsals will commence in July and will occur on weekends and Monday and Thursday evenings starting in September.