A chance for young to get creative in Peterborough
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The New Creatives are a group of young people from Peterborough who meet and work with Jumped Up Theatre to develop their skills and confidence, and then to co-create a new performance or event for others in their age group in the city.
Previous iterations of New Creatives have co-created a variety of projects to engage with young people across Peterborough.
2022’s New Creatives developed Right Here, Right Now to explore themes of identity, passion and failure, whereas this year’s group developed the Style Stories project to encourage a greater awareness of the joy and potential of old clothes.
Successful applicants to 2025’s group of New Creatives will work with a professional artist to develop a performance or event that addresses environmental issues.
New Creatives who are accepted onto the team for Spring 2025 will be expected to attend 10 in-person sessions across January to March. Deadline for applications is January 8.
More information and details on how to apply at https://jumpeduptheatre.com/new-creatives-opportunity.