9 things to look forward to in Peterborough this week

Niki Evans in Blood Brothers Jack Merriman

Craig Revel Horwood - The All Balls and Glitter Tour

The Cresset, March 25

The star of BBC1’s Strictly Come Dancing is making his debut solo tour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Johannes Radebe is coming to the New Theatre with Freedom

Join Craig as he talks about his life from Australia to the West End to Strictly, reveals a wealth of backstage gossip with his trademark wit and candour, and gives a very special performance of some of the music which has been the soundtrack to his career.

Age restriction: 16+

Tickets are available from www.cresset.co.uk

Islands In The Stream

See Craig Revel Horwood at The Cresset

New Theatre, March 25

Enjoy the songs of the Queen and King of country music – Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers.

Leave your 9 to 5 worries at the door and get ready for a night in the company of Country Music royalty!

This thigh-slapping stage show brings together the beloved glamour and personality of Dolly, along with Kenny’s charisma and energy with hit after hit.

Blood Brothers

New Theatre, March 29-April 2

Written by Willy Russell, the legendary musical tells the captivating and moving tale of twins who, separated at birth, grow up on opposite sides of the tracks, only to meet again with fateful consequences.

The superb score includes Bright New Day, Marilyn Monroe and the emotionally charged hit Tell Me It’s Not True.

Johannes Radebe - Freedom

New Theatre, March 26, at 2.30pm and 7.30pm

TV dancing sensation and international champion is known for making a splash with his explosive routines on Strictly Come Dancing – his debut tour, Freedom, will be no exception.

It is a celebration of the dances that you love, with Johannes’ signature flair and energy. From elegant Ballroom to fiery Latin, a company of exciting dancers will perform to classic dance arrangements, scorching South African rhythms and huge party anthems.

Johannes will take you on his journey from growing up in South Africa, to travelling the world, winning competitions and starring in Strictly’s most memorable numbers. Leave your inhibitions at the door and get ready for a night of energy, passion and freedom in 2022.

A pre-show VIP meet and greet is available. Tickets from www.newtheatre-peterborough.com

Style and Swish

The Chalkboard, Key

Theatre, March 26 at 7pm

Swap your way to a new Spring wardrobe - join Style & Swish for an evening of sustainable fashion and style. For every item you bring, you can swap it with an equally wonderful new addition for your wardrobe. There will be personal stylists on-site to lend you their professional advice and some fashion entertainment to make this the perfect girls’ night out. Tickets are £20 which includes your swish entry and a glass of fizz from www.styleandswish.eventbrite.co.uk

Peterborough Mart Fair

Town Bridge until Sunday

There is still time to enjoy the thrills at the funfair by town bridge in the city centre.

The fair is open from 6pm to 10pm tonight (with reduced rate rides) and Friday. At the weekend it opens at 2pm.

The Hebden School of Dancing - Fantasy Showcase

The Cresset, March 27

Talented young performers from The Hebden School of Dancing, based at the PE1 Retail Park, showcase all dance styles to soundtracks from some of the most memorable movies, books and musicals.

Across two shows on the day, 260 youngsters will be taking part.

T.Rextasy The Greatest Hits Tour

Key Theatre, March 30

Marc Bolan, with his band T.Rex, was one of the most flamboyant and charismatic stars of the original glam rock era. With Bolan’s special ingredient of Rock-a-Boogie songs, the band had a string of huge hits throughout the 1970s.

Tickets from www. keytheatrepeterborough.ticketsolve.com/

Urban

Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery until May