7 things to do in Peterborough this week

Vampires Rock

Vampires Rock Ghost Train

New Theatre, February 26

From the producers of Anything For Love – The Meat Loaf Story comes the classic rock musical sensation that’s been rocking the nation for 20 years.

Starring Steve Steinman and an incredible cast of singers, dancers and musicians, this show will have you rocking in the aisles.

A tongue-in-cheek and laugh-out-loud storyline combined with an incredible stage set, lighting and sound, and a show like no other.

Featuring over 30 of the greatest classic rock anthems of all time, including Queen, AC/DC, Bonnie Tyler, Meat Loaf, Bon Jovi, Journey, Guns N’ Roses and many more. Tickets: www.newtheatre-peterborough.com

A Beautiful Noise

New Theatre, February 25

From London’s West End, led by Fisher Stevens with his full live band, the internationally acclaimed production celebrates the music of Neil Diamond included hits such as Love On The Rocks, Sweet Caroline, Forever In Blue Jeans, Song Sung Blue, and many more.

Buddy Holly and the Cricketers

Key Theatre, February 25

This breathtaking show is guaranteed to have everyone singing along to the music and dancing in the aisles.

It stars some of the finest actor-musicians in the UK whose combined West End credits include Buddy, Lennon, Forbidden Planet and Jailhouse Rock.

The Upbeat Beatles

The Cresset, February 25

The Upbeat Beatles are second to none – powerhouse vocals, precision harmonies and tight musicianship – celebrating the best of The Beatles since 1957! Get ready for a Magical History Tour through the Fab Four’s long and winding road from the early Cavern days to Abbey Road. This show takes you through the through the Liverpool combo’s teene-screen Beatlemania, America and Sergeant Pepper periods, with narrative and full multi-media presentation. They’ll take you on a journey and celebrate the songs that changed a generation!

If you love the Beatles you’ll love this show.

Sir Ranulph Fiennes - Living Dangerously

The Cresset, February 28

Named by the Guinness Book of Records as ‘the world’s greatest living explorer’, Sir Ranulph Fiennes

has spent his life in pursuit of extreme adventure, risking life and limb in some of the most ambitious private expeditions ever undertaken.

In Living Dangerously, Sir Ranulph offers a personal journey through his life, from his early years to the present day.

Tickets: www.cresset.co.uk

An Evening With Sir Geoff Hurst

New Theatre, March 1

Back by popular demand Sir Geoff comes to New Theatre Peterborough to talk amusingly about his illustrious West Ham and England football career.

Everyone that saw him in 2018 and 2019 had a great time so he is back on the road with his great friend and agent Terry Baker from A1 Sporting speakers once again asking the questions.

The second half of the evening will be a question and answer session with the audience. This will be a great event for football fans.

Vip ticket holders will have a chance to meet Sir Geoff and have a photograph with him jointly holding the FA Cup before the show.

Go to www.newtheatre-peterborough.com for all ticket details

Urban

Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery until May

The hugely popular exhibition of major national importance include original works by artists including Banksy, Damien Hirst, My Dog Sighs, Blek le Rat, Pure Evil, Kaws, and others.

‘Urban’ features more than 130 pieces - and some of the items have rarely been exhibited in the UK before.

Most of the work that will be on display is owned by John Brandler of Essex-based Brandler Galleries. The exhibition was made possible thanks to James O’Rawe, general manager at Peterborough Workspace Limited, who approached Brandler Galleries to bring the street art to Peterborough.