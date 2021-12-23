5 things to do in Peterborough over Christmas

Urban Art Exhibition at Peterborough Museum EMN-211012-195922009

Urban

Peterborough Museum & Art Gallery, until May

This major new exhibition of national importance includes original works by Banksy, Damian Hirst, My Dog Sighs, Blek le Rat, Pure Evil, Kaws, and others.

Christmas at Sacrewell

Urban, which runs until May, includes items that have rarely been exhibited in the UK before. It will include the unique Banksy cottage from Merrivale Model Village in Norfolk (before it goes to auction in January). General admission for the exhibition costs £8 for over 18s, £5 for youngsters aged 12-18 and is free for under 12s. To book visit www.cityculturepeterborough.org.uk

Festive fun

Sacrewell Farm until tomorrow

Santa is once again welcoming children and their families by the crackling fireplace in the historic farmhouse to share their wishes with him. Afterwards, young visitors are encouraged to follow the clues Santa’s helpers have left along the Present Trail, which will lead them to Santa’s Present Room. Will the magic key open the door?

Aladdin panto at the New Theatre, Broadway EMN-211214-205835009

To book visit www.sacrewell.org.uk.

Aladdin

New Theatre until December 30

Rufus Hound, Bobby Crush and Sabrina Washington lead the cast of this magic carpet ride of a pantomime which opened last night. Will our hero Aladdin defeat the evil Abanazar? Only one way to find out. Tickets: www.newtheatre-peterborough.com

Cinderella at the Key Theatre. EMN-210212-221947009

Cinderella

Key Theatre, until

January 9

Traditional panto with something for all the family in this tale of poor old Cinders, best friend Buttons, Ugly Sisters, a Fairy Godmother, Prince Charming and a glass slipper. Will she get to the ball? Tickets from www.keytheatrepeterborough.ticketsolve.com/

Beauty and the Beast panto at The Cresset EMN-211012-200604009

Beauty and The Beast

The Cresset, until December 30

Cresset regular Victoria Jane stars as Beauty in this tale as old as time.

Expect plenty of terrific singing and dancing and more than enough fun and silliness to send you and your family home happy.