15 fantastic family shows that are coming to Peterborough

In The Night Garden is coming to Peterborough New Theatre

TV favourites Milkshake! and In The Night Garden will delight the youngest, while Horrible Histories and Gangsta Granny will prove popular with the slightly older children. Plus there is science and dinosaurs.....

Here is what is coming to Peterborough’s New Theatre, Key Theatre and The Cresset.

MORGAN & WEST: Unbelievable Science

Gangsta Granny is coming to Peterborough New Theatre

March 6, Key Theatre

Morgan & West present captivating chemistry, phenomenal physics, and bonkers biology in this fun for all the family science extravaganza.

Magicians, time travellers and all round spiffing chaps Morgan & West have a secret past – they are genuine, bona fide, legitimately qualified scientists, and now bring their love of enlightenment to the stage.

Expect explosive thrills, chemical spills and a risk assessment that gives their stage manager chills, all backed up by the daring duo’s trademark wit, charm and detailed knowledge of the scientific method. Leave your lab coats at the door it’s time for Unbelievable Science!

Terrible Tudors is coming to the Key Theatre

ZOG AND THE FLYING DOCTORS

March 11-13, New Theatre

Presented by Freckle Productions and Rose Theatre, based on the book by Julia Donaldson & Axel Scheffler.

Zog, super keen student turned air-ambulance, still lands with a crash-bang-thump.

Together with his Flying Doctor crew, Princess Pearl and Sir Gadabout, they tend to a sunburned mermaid, a unicorn with one too many horns and a lion with the flu. However, Pearl’s uncle, the King, has other ideas about whether princesses should be doctors, and she’s soon locked up in the castle back in a crown and a silly frilly dress!

With a bit of help from some friends and half a pound of cheese, can Pearl make her uncle better and prove princesses can be doctors too?

TOP SECRET - THE MAGIC OF SCIENCE

March 20, Key Theatre

Fusing the mystery of magic with wondrous and miraculous feats of science.

Hang on to your seats as the venue is transformed into a real life science laboratory. Experience the non-stop action packed interactive magical science experiments that will capture the imagination. Top Secret is a fast moving colourful magical science show filled with mystery, suspense, lots and lots of mess! Top Secret will inspire and educate every young budding magician and scientist, as well as proving fun and exciting entertainment for all of the family.

MILKSHAKE! LIVE

April 5, The Cresset

Milkshake! Monkey is back and can’t wait to put on a spectacular new show for you all, joined by some of his favourite Milkshake! friends plus two Milkshake presenters.

Join Paddington, Daisy & Ollie, Milo, Noddy, Pip and Posy, Blue’s Clues & You! and of course Milkshake! Monkey for an unforgettable family time at Milkshake Monkey’s Musical!

Learn the amazing songs and dances with your favourite Milkshake! friends and watch as the music, the lights, the costumes and the stage brings Milkshake! to life. With great Milkshake friends, anything is possible.

BARRY PLOPPER AND THE CHAMBER POT OF SECRETS

April 12-14, Key Theatre

It’s a new term at Bogwarts, and Barry Plopper is just settling in. He has met some nice friends - his besties Hermoany Ranger and Jon Measley are great fun - and his head of house, Professor McGoodygal, is showing him just what an incredible wizard he could become. But the snarky Professor Snip seems to have it in for him - and there is an ancient evil brewing. Could it be that someone has found the ancient vessel that the legends tell of: The Chamber Pot of Secrets? And is it true that She-Who’s-Name-We-Have-Trouble-Pronouncing has returned to claim it and unleash the unimaginable horrors it contains? How can a new wizard like Barry possibly defeat the wicked Moldywart?”

Straight from their Christmas in Cinderella at the Key Theatre, Simon Aylin and Hugo Joss Catton return to Peterborough for an Easter Pantomime that you won’t forget!

TERRY DEARY’S TWISTED TALES

June 2, Key Theatre

A new original comedy by Terry Deary (author of Horrible Histories). Just three actors perform more than 100 roles in as many minutes of fact-based, fast-paced fun!

Mr Pimm, a Victorian school teacher, battles against all odds to teach his pesky pupils a thing or two with hilarious consequences in the quest to discover, ‘can the past really tell the future?’ Full of unexpected highs and lows, quick costume changes and sharp wit, enjoy these twisted tales of times gone by in one wild whirlwind that will leave you rolling around with laughter! Fun for all the family.

RAPUNZEL

June 5, Key Theatre

Let your hair down in a new adaptation of the popular fairy tale and a theatrical treat for audiences of all ages, featuring a witty script and lots of familiar songs. Get tangled up with a host of loveable characters from this magical fairy tale.

WOODLAND TALES WITH GRANDDAD

June 12, Key Theatre

Something is happening in the woods, voices can be heard, and a strange metallic smell fills the air. Machines are gathering at its edge and a mysterious call is heard across the valley.

Laura the Ladybird, Jeffrey the Spider, Brett the Woodlouse and Willoughby the Woodpecker are worried. Velda the Vixen knows there’s one person who can help them – Granddad. But is there enough time? Can they save the wood? And will the mystery stranger help?

HORRIBLE HISTORIES- TERRIBLE TUDORS

June 18/19, Key Theatre

We all want to meet people from history. The trouble is everyone is dead!

So it’s time to prepare yourselves for Terrible Tudors live on stage!

From the horrible Henries to the end of evil Elizabeth, hear the legends (and the lies!) about the torturing Tudors. Find out the fate of Henry’s headless wives and his punch up with the Pope. Meet Bloody Mary and see Ed fall dead in his bed. Survive the Spanish Armada as they launch their attack!

It’s history with the nasty bits left in!

GANGSTA GRANNY

July 14-17, New Theatre

It’s Friday night and Ben knows that means only one thing – staying with Granny!

There will be cabbage soup, cabbage pie and cabbage cake and Ben knows one thing for sure – it’s going to be sooooooooo boring!

But what Ben doesn’t know is that Granny has a secret – and Friday nights are about to get more exciting than he could ever imagine, as he embarks on the adventure of a lifetime with his very own Gangsta Granny!

From the acclaimed producers of Horrible Histories comes the award-winning West End production of this amazing story by David Walliams, the UK’s best-selling author for children.

PINOCCHIO

July 24, Key Theatre

Norwich Puppet Theatre is delighted to present an exciting re-imagining of this classic Italian fairy tale.

It’s a fast-paced journey of discovery with hints of danger, slapstick humour and a playful exploration of identity suitable for young audiences.

This highly visual production features puppetry illusion and object theatre as well as a lively soundtrack.

THE QUEEN’S KNICKERS

July 29, The Cresset

It’s a busy year for the Queen - she has lots of important events to attend. But disaster has struck the palace as Her Majesty’s knickers have been nicked - call the royal guard!

Meanwhile, a little girl is wondering what knickers Her Majesty will choose to wear on a school visit. Will they be her ‘at home’ knickers - adorned with corgis - or her ‘garden party’ knickers, or perhaps her woolly Balmoral ones…?

TaleGate Theatre Productions, producers of Father Christmas Needs A Wee! and The Giant’s Loo Roll bring you this regal children’s musical full of songs, silliness and a corgi or two!

JURASSIC LIVE

August 18/19, The Cresset

Join Jurassic Live for a roarsome new experience millions of years in the making and the closest you will ever come to real dinosaurs!

Jurassic Live is a thrilling new fun, educational and interactive stage show, taking you on an adventure with our dinosaur rangers throughout the Jurassic zoo on the hunt for a missing dinosaur. Along the way you’ll meet and learn about dinosaurs from the Cretaceous and Jurassic eras including the Stegosaurus, Apatosaurus, Velociraptor, Triceratops and even the mighty T-Rex!

THE LITTLE MERMAID

August 30, New Theatre

This hilarious ‘underwater’ adventure is a laugh-a-minute musical pantomime with stunning scenic design and spectacular costumes by David Shields (Heathers the Musical, West End), plus a memorable score you can sing along to and comedy suitable for the entire family.

The familiar tale of rebellious Ariel, a mermaid who only wants to explore the world above the waves despite being forbidden by her father King Triton, has been adapted for the stage and includes a whole host of hilarious characters as well as the infamous evil sea witch, Ursula plus a chorus of sea creatures, zombie pirates, sailors and various flotsam and jetsam!

IN THE NIGHT GARDEN LIVE!

September 17-18, New Theatre

Igglepiggle, Upsy Daisy, Makka Pakka and friends are back in their fun-filled live show Igglepiggle’s Busy Day! Join Igglepiggle as he looks for his friends in the Night Garden by following their funny sounds until he finds them all!

You’ll see all your favourite characters beautifully brought to life with full-size costumes, magical puppets, and enchanting music. This show lasts just under an hour and your little ones will be amazed when they see a very special visit from the amazing flying Pinky Ponk.