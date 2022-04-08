12 places in Peterborough to visit this Easter - including unusual day trips at Flag Fen and Key Theatre

There’s no need for youngsters enjoying time off school to be bored with so much going on in and around Peterborough this week - and here’s a quick run down of where to go and what to do.

Outdoor swimming

Peterborough Lido

The outdoor pools are heated, so no matter the weather you can still enjoy a fabulous outdoor swim and for early risers the pools will be open from 7am, four days a week.

Circus Ginnett

The Embankment until April 18

Featuring amazing aerialists, dazzling jugglers, acrobats, hula hoops and a daredevil motorbike carousel. And clown Jerry is sure to have audiences of all ages laughing at his mad-cap antics.

Showtimes are Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays 3pm & 6:30pm ; Saturdays 12pm, 2pm & 5pm; Sundays and Easter Monday 12pm & 2pm.

For more information call 07562 450045 or book online @TicketSource.co.uk

Jurassic Dig

Flag Fen Archaeology Park until April 14

Come and be a Paleontologist this Easter on the Jurassic Dig. Runs 10am - 4pm (last admission 3.15pm).

Urban exhibition

Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery until May

See street art by some of the world’s most celebrated contemporary artists - Banksy, Damien Hirst, My Dog Sighs, the Connor Brothers, Blek le Rat, Pure Evil, and more.

Easter Activities

Nene Park until April 18

From an Easter egg hunt and holiday trail to archery and climbing sessions there is something on every day in the Park. Daily passenger boat trips and cycle hire will run throughout the holidays too.

Easter Activities

Sacrewell Farm until April 18

Enjoy Easter-themed games in the farm gardens and grounds including the hunt for special eggs hidden around the site.

Other egg-themed pursuits include the search for the golden egg during the ‘Duck Hunt’, egg and spoon racing, and the ‘Egg Shy’, an Easter-inspired twist on the fairground favourite ‘Coconut Shy’.

Spring Fine Food Market

Burghley House, April 9 and 10

With 46 exhibitors spread over both the Chestnut and Stable Courtyards of the Elizabethan house grounds, visitors will be able to buy and savour a whole range of food and drink, including dishes from around the world, handmade cheese, luxury sweet treats, soft and alcoholic beverages, and rare breed meats.

Open from 10am - 4pm on both days, with free parking and admission, the artisan market will also feature pottery, handmade organic cotton wax food wraps and bags to help reduce food waste and plastic, and even a fresh take on dog food.

Over that same weekend, Burghley’s South Gardens will open as part of the National Garden Scheme, to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

On the Sunday, The TVR Car Club will hold its annual season opener with a cross section of models, club shop, and TVR-related trade stands.

Live action game play

Hinchingbrooke Country Park, Huntingdon, April 11 and 12

Grafham Water-based family-friendly woodland attraction Rumble Live will have a two-acre pop-up arena at the Park designed to recreate the experience found in popular battle royale video games such as Fortnite and Call of Duty. Enjoy the thrilling elements of paintball with the technology and contactless gameplay of laser tag - resulting in a family-friendly shoot ‘em up!

www.rumblelive.co.uk

Family Fun Day

Swaddywell Pit Nature Reserve, Marholm, April 9

Join in a a nature trail, bug hunt and crafting between 10am and 12:30pm. You can arrive and leave at a time to suit you but allow at least an hour and a half to complete the activities.

There will be an opportunity to hunt for mini beasts, test your spotting skills on a self-guided nature trail and enjoy some crafting back at base.

The Amazing Bubble Man

Key Theatre, April 10

Louis Pearl has been thrilling audiences for over 30 years with the art, magic, science and fun of bubbles. Louis explores the breathtaking dynamics of bubbles, combining comedy and artistry with audience participation and spellbinding bubble tricks to keep everyone mesmerized.

Medieval Madness

Key Theatre, April 14

Quill and Inkling, madcap storytellers, have some fun with bizarre Medieval tales.

First, The Trial of Reynard the Fox whomakes enemies all over the animal kingdom but it seems he will finally get his comeuppance.

Lots of family friendly audience participation in this ‘Morality Play’.

LDN Wrestling

New Theatre, April 10

Some of the UK’s top wrestlers will be grappling and slamming their way into Peterborough as part of the LDN Wrestling 2022 nationwide tour.

Featuring some of the country’s top grapplers, including LDN British Champion Alan Lee Travis and American heavyweight Steve Gibki, and the high flying Tom Fulton from Scotland - high-impact action is guaranteed, as is a great night out for people of all ages - from children to grandparents.

