11 things to do this week in Peterborough

Easter at Sacrewell Farm

Easter activities

Sacrewell Farm, April 2-18

Enjoy Easter-themed games in the farm gardens and grounds including the hunt for special eggs hidden around the site.

Other egg-themed pursuits include the search for the golden egg during the ‘Duck Hunt’, egg and spoon racing, and the ‘Egg Shy’, an Easter-inspired twist on the fairground favourite ‘Coconut Shy’.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to meet the Easter Bunny in the Bunny Burrow at selected times throughout the day, take an Easter Tractor Trail, take part in the Bunny Hop game, Sacrewell’s version of Hopscotch, create Easter decorations in the craft room to take home and enter the Easter Bonnet / Hat competition, with special prizes awaiting the lucky winners.

For further information and to book, visit: www.sacrewell.org.uk

Evening with Pure Evil

James Phelan

Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery

Street and contemporary art fans will have the chance to get up close and personal with one of the world’s most celebrated names (aka Charles Uzzell Edwards) as he hosts a talk and question and answer session about his work from 7pm to

9pm.

The Magic of Motown

Coming to The Cresset in April

The Cresset, April 1

Prepare yourself for 40 back-to-back classic Motown hits, glittering costume changes, dazzling dance moves and outstanding musicianship. Celebrate the music of Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, The Temptations, The Supremes, The Four Tops, Martha Reeves and more.

Menopause The Musical 2 - Cruising Through Menopause

The Cresset, April 6

Crissy Rock (Benidorm), Rebecca Wheatley (Casualty), Nicki French (Eurovision) and Susie Fenwick (West End) star in the hysterical sequel to the smash-hit Menopause The Musical for more tales of their lives, loves and losses.

Blood Brothers

New Theatre until Saturday

Written by Willy Russell, the legendary musical tells the captivating and moving tale of twins who, separated at birth, grow up on opposite sides of the tracks, only to meet again with fateful consequences.

The superb score includes Bright New Day, Marilyn Monroe and the emotionally charged hit Tell Me It’s Not True.

Little Grimm Tales

Key Theatre, April 3

What if the wishes were granted?

What if the magic were real? Beasts and breadcrumbs, wolves and witches, frogs and fairies all join the fun in a stunning new adaptation of Grimm’s most magical tales. Head into the woods with Hansel & Grethel, help the little elves to make beautiful shoes, watch a slimy frog become a prince, and meet the princess who’s champion of hide-and-seek!

Join award-winning Box Tale Soup on an adventure for children aged 3+, featuring wonderful puppets, innovative theatre and spellbinding original music.

Everyone knows even the wildest fairy tales hold a grain of truth...

Tickets: keytheatrepeterborough.ticketsolve.com/

I, Elizabeth

Key Theatre, April 4

1568: At a vital but volatile crossroads in history, a young queen steps from the shadows to reveal her thoughts on marriage, succession, religion and war. But time is against her…

Elizabeth I: Queen at 25, political phoenix and famously unmarried – but who was the woman beneath the crown?

Using only Elizabeth’s words, adapted from letters, speeches and writings, writer and performer Rebecca Vaughan explores the queen’s struggle to reconcile the desires of womanhood with the duties of sovereignty.

Directed by Olivier Award winner, Guy Masterson

Milkshake! Monkey

The Cresset, April 5

Milkshake! Monkey is back and can’t wait to put on a spectacular new show for you all, joined by some of his favourite Milkshake! friends plus two Milkshake presenters – creating the most dazzling show you have ever seen.

Join Paddington, Daisy & Ollie, Milo, Noddy, Pip and Posy, Blue’s Clues & You and of course Milkshake! Monkey for an unforgettable family time at Milkshake Monkey’s Musical!

Tickets at www.cresset.co.uk

James Phelan: The Greatest Magician

Key Theatre, April 6

This astonishing, enigmatic, five star rated magic show will leave you aching from laughter and dizzy in disbelief.

You’ll be transported to a jaw-dropping world of light-hearted hilarity, wonderment, and mystery with mind-bending feats of illusion, making people forget their own names and transporting iPhones from the auditorium into blocks of ice.

Paul Zerdin: Hands Free

New Theatre, April 7

Back by popular demand, Paul Zerdin and everyone’s favourite puppets are heading to Peterborough as part of a new UK tour - Hands Free.

Sam, Albert, Baby, Roger the bodyguard and an urban fox, have all survived being locked down with Paul….well nearly.

They can’t wait to see you, so get ready to be involved. As well as his hilarious characters ‘Hands Free’ features Paul giving a glimpse into his own world showing us what it’s like to be able to throw your voice in everyday situations where anything and everything can talk back.

Gilbert O’Sullivan: Just Gilbert

New Theatre, April 6

He was the superstar who topped the UK and US single charts in the 70s with songs of endearing tunefulness, unabashed sentiment and existentialist musings. Today, Irish singer-songwriter Gilbert O’Sullivan continues to be regarded with tremendous affection and his songs remain well-loved around the world. Fast forward to 2022, Gilbert is enjoying one of the most creative and commercially successful periods of an outstanding career.