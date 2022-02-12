11 shows paying tribute to some musical greats in Peterborough

Coming up soon at the New Theatre, The Cresset and Key Theatre, we have:

THANK ABBA FOR THE MUSIC

February 20, New Theatre

Grab your platforms and flares for a journey back in time to when ABBA dominated the charts and ruled the airwaves!

Thank ABBA For The Music is a two-hour theatre spectacular that captures all of the magic and excitement of one of pop history’s most successful and entertaining live bands.

ABBA and 70s fancy dress optional … but encouraged!

MERCURY: THE ULTIMATE QUEEN TRIBUTE

February 24, New Theatre

This award-winning, dynamic stage show has been wowing audiences from the UK to Dubai with its spectacular costumes and world class production including dramatic lighting and a hugely energetic performance.

Featuring Joseph Lee Jackson as ‘Freddie’, together with excellent musicianship, beautiful harmonies and intricate guitar work from Glenn Scrimshaw as ‘Brian May,’ this show will captivate any audience.

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE

February 25, New Theatre

From London’s West End, led by Fisher Stevens with his full live band, the internationally acclaimed production celebrates the music of Neil Diamond.

The show pays homage to his incredible career, from the hits he penned during his time in the hit factory that was the Brill Building, to the amazing musical achievements that have led him to become one of the world’s most famous singer-songwriters.

THE UPBEAT BEATLES

February 25, The Cresset

The Upbeat Beatles are second to none – powerhouse vocals, precision harmonies and tight musicianship – celebrating the best of The Beatles since 1957! Get ready for a Magical History Tour through the Fab Four’s long and winding road from the early Cavern days to Abbey Road.

BUDDY HOLLY AND THE CRICKETERS

February 25, Key Theatre

This breathtaking show has rock’n’rolled audiences across the globe and stars some of the finest actor-musicians in the UK whose combined West End credits include Buddy, Lennon, Forbidden Planet and Jailhouse Rock.

The hits just keep on coming.

ARRIVAL - THE HITS OF ABBA

March 3, The Cresset

With fantastic harmonies, authentic costumes and first-class vocals and musicians, this high-energy production features ABBA’s best loved hits including Mamma Mia, Dancing Queen, Super Trouper, Voulez Vous, Waterloo, plus material from the long-awaited album Voyage!

LUTHER - A LUTHER VANDROSS CELEBRATION

March 4, The Cresset

Fronted by international Luther Vandross tribute Harry Cambridge and his 10-piece band, the legend of Luther Vandross lives on in this spectacular show! Experience all the hits from Luther’s amazing career .

COLDPLACE

March 6, The Cresset

Formed by Coldplay fans, for Coldplay fans, get ready for an exhilarating, exciting and electrifying night of all of Coldplay’s biggest hits from over the years.

I’M STILL STANDING - The Music of Elton John

March 11, The Cresset

Presenting a musical celebration of the 50-year career of Sir Elton John. Featuring all of his greatest hits performed by the outstanding Joel Buckingham, backed by a live band.

SOMEONE LIKE YOU – THE ADELE SONGBOOK

March 24, New Theatre

A stunning live concert performance, celebrating the music of one of our generations finest singer-songwriters.

Katie Markham leads a super-talented six piece band through all your favourite Adele hits, and also pays homage to some of Adele’s musical heroes.

ISLANDS IN THE STREAM

March 25, New Theatre

Enjoy the songs of the Queen and King of country music – Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers.

Leave your 9 to 5 worries at the door and get ready for a night in the company of Country Music Royalty!

THE GEORGE MICHAEL STORY

March 25, Key Theatre

Featuring a full live band with video screens supporting the show, including footage of George and interviews with the man himself.

This touring show performs George Michael’s hits in chronological order

The show starts with George in the Wham! days and then into the Grammy Award winning ‘Faith’ album, through to George’s more mature hits.

T.REXTASY The Greatest Hits Tour

March 30, Key Theatre

Marc Bolan, with his band T.Rex, was one of the most flamboyant and charismatic stars of the original glam rock era. With Bolan’s special ingredient of Rock-a-Boogie songs, the band had a string of huge hits throughout the 1970s.

Tickets and show times from www.newtheatre-peterborough.com, www.cresset.co.uk and www.keytheatrepeterborough.ticketsolve.com/

