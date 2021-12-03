10 things to do in Peterborough this weekend

Silent Disco

Peterborough Cathedral, December 3, 7pm-9pm

Silently dance the night away under the central tower with each person having their own set of headphones and a choice of channels. There will be Christmas pop classics on one channel and favourite dance hits on another. For tickets go to www.ticketsource.co.uk/peterborough-cathedral/t-jggnme.

See G4 at Peterborough Cathedral

Bring It On The Musical

New Theatre until Saturday

Louis Smith and Amber Davies star in the Broadway smash hit musical which makes its UK debut here in Peterborough before heading for the West End and a national tour.

It is fast moving and packed with great songs and some amazing choreography. Read the review HERE

Robin Hood

Park Farm, Thorney,

December 4, 2.30pm and 7pm

Lamphouse Theatre’s Christmas show is a fun filled, musical alternative to traditional pantomime. In this new version, Marion takes the lead, escaping the castle and joining the gang of outlaws in the forest..but everything isn’t quite as it seems. Can Marion set things right before Prince John steals the crown?

There are more dates later in December too.

Tickets from lamphousetheatre.co.uk

G4 Christmas

Peterborough Cathedral, December 4 at 7.30pm

T he singing group which found fame in TV’s “X-Factor” come to the Cathedral to perform a seasonal show that’s guaranteed to put people in the festive mood.

The group will deliver timeless classics such as When A Child is Born, Silent Night and All I Want For Christmas, as well as delightful medleys to evoke the Christmas spirit.

Book via www.g4official.com/christmas-2020

Bye Bye Baby

Stamford Corn Exchange, December 4

Bye Bye Baby is a jaw-dropping concert to the musical phenomenon Jersey Boys and the timeless, iconic music of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons. Incredible four part harmonies, roof raising falsetto complete with energetic and stylish choreography. Bye Bye Baby is a show that will make it a night to remember.

The show includes Frankie Valli’s greatest hits including: Sherry, December ’63 (Oh What A Night), Grease, Can’t Take My Eyes Off you and many more. In addition there will be Christmas songs in the style of Frankie Valli, featuring festive arrangements by the Four Seasons’ very own Bob Gaudio, alongside new versions of Christmas classics. This promises to be a night of fun entertainment, to really get you ready for the celebrations.

Millfield Link Exhibition

Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery, until December 4

There is still time to see the Millfield Link exhibition, at Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery, which brings together a collection of stories and memories of life in Millfield over the last 50 years or so.

Inspired by the recently restored Link Road mural, this free exhibition celebrates this vibrant part of the city and its people, past and present. Peterborough Presents invited artists to make new poems, artworks, and films, all inspired by the stories they heard.

Andre Rieu

Showcase Cinema, Peterborough, December 4 and 5

Load up your sleigh and head to the Showcase for André Rieu’s: Christmas with André.

Exclusive and new for cinemas, this is a festive spectacular like no other as the King Of Waltz invites you to his newly created Winter Palace in his hometown of Maastricht.

Tickets and times at www.showcasecinemas.co.uk

Christmas Wreath Making

Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery, December 4 at 10am and 2pm

Get into the Christmas spirit by making an eightinch Christmas wreath - it will be perfect for your door, as a table placement, or as a decoration for your home.

Everything you need will be provided for you, from the base to the foliage and decorations.

You will need to bring a pair of secateurs.

This is for over 16s only.

Tickets from https://keytheatrepeterborough.ticketsolve.com/

Christmas Wreath Festival

St Matthew’s Church, Eye, December 4 and 5

A warm welcome awaits visitors to this showcase of local talent which returns to the church.

Entry is free, refreshments will be on sale and there will be some stalls.

Proceeds will be used to support the upkeep of the church.

Anyone interested can email [email protected] or call the Revd Colin Hurst on 01733 222334.

80s Party Night Festive Fling

The Cresset, December 4

A guaranteed sell-out, this fantastically fun night has grown to be hugely popular.