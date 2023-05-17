See Autin Dance Theatre - Out of The Deep Blue at Peterborough Celebrates festival

PETERBOROUGH CELEBRATES

Ferry Meadows, May 19-21

Highlights include the spectacular dance-circus group Motionhouse; Autin Dance Theatre (pictured); Ensonglopedia, a family show with songs; Eastern Angles’ Medieval Miracles; Q Productions Family Vox cabaret; and Xidius Pain, rap performance artist, on the main stage. All you need to know about the festival

THE COMMITMENTS

New Theatre until Saturday

A fantastically feel good celebration of soul with over 20 soul classics performed live on stage including: Night Train, Try A Little Tenderness, River Deep, Mountain High, In The Midnight Hour, Papa Was A Rolling Stone, Save Me, Mustang Sally, I Heard It Through The Grapevine, Thin Line Between Love and Hate, Reach Out, Uptight, Knock On Wood, I Can’t Turn You Loose and more! Read the REVIEW

MADE IN DAGENHAM

The Cresset until Saturday

Westwood Musical Society roll the hit musical off the production line, following the fortunes of factory machinist Rita O’Grady and the girls from the Ford Dagenham car plant and their quest for equality.

SECONDARY CAUSE OF DEATH

Peterborough Playgoers at Key Theatre Studio until Saturday

Having inherited Bagshot House, Colonel Charles Craddock has turned it into a hotel for the discerning visitor. Soon Inspector Pratt arrives once again bearing grim news for the Colonel.

London Film Music Orchestra,

Peterborough Cathedral, May 20

Playing some of the greatest film scores by two of the most prolific film composers of all time. John Williams – E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Jurassic Park, Jaws, Star Wars, Indiana Jones; and Hans Zimmer – Gladiator, The Dark Knight, Pirates of the Caribbean.

DISABILITY AND THE DIVINEPeterborough Cathedral until July

A ground-breaking art exhibition which shows work from new artist Marc Bratcher exploring how physical disability relates to theology, history, art, parenthood and other issues in the 21st century.

Peterborough Take Note Community Choir

Queen Katharine Academy, May 21 at 1:30pm

The Theme is "Earth Elements" - with songs such as Shenandoah, Ring of Fire and Cantique de Jean Racine. Special guests are the Peterborough Flute Choir. Tickets £10 (concessions £9, child £5).

Newborough Young Farmers’ Annual Tractor Run

Sunday, May 21

Its the 10th year and the rural youth charity for people aged 14-26 are looking to make it as big as ever to raise as much money as possible!

The meeting point is Moor Farm at 9am leaving at 11am and the route will pass through: Newborough, Peakirk, Glinton, Etton, Maxey, West Deeping, Market Deeping (stopping off in the playing field for a tea break) and Northborough – returning to Moor Farm for a barbecue at about 3.30pm

TALKING ANTIQUES & A LITTLE BIT OF NONSENSE

Key Theatre, May 21

Four of the country’s TV favourites from the world of antiques will entertain with tales from the saleroom, television and beyond. Join Charles Hanson, Charlie Ross, Philip Serrell and Christina Trevanion.

Stamford International Music Festival

Stamford Arts Centre & St Mary’s Church, May 18-20