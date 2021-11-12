10 things to do in Peterborough this week

Marti Pellow

New Theatre, November 17

This new ‘Greatest Hits’ tour from the Wet Wet Wet frontman is about finally being able to come together to celebrate. Most of all, it’s about enjoyment and celebrating the here and now. Get your dancing shoes on – it’s time to party with Marti.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Crowland Abbey, November 13

Victor Hugo’s seminal love letter to Paris gets the Act II treatment in this specially created version for pint-sized players.

Performed against the backdrop of the magnificent and elegant Crowland Abbey, the fated story of La Esmerelda, Archdeacon Frollo, Captain Phoebus and, of course, Quasimodo, is a dramatic, yet sensitive and romantic tale.

Performed by Act II, this is a play for children by children.

Doors open at 6.30pm with the performance starting at 19:00.

Tickets are £6 and can be purchased at the door or by sending an email to [email protected]

Razzle Dazzle Burlesque

The Brand New Heavies. (photo Dean Chalkley)

The Chalkboard, The Embankment, November 13

Dress to impress for an evening of burlesque and cabaret, hosted by Peterborough’s Teddi The Drag Queen and featuring some great local talent.

Ms Alexa Vox will be singing songs from stage and screen plus two burlesque performers Coeur De Plume and Satine Amore .

Door open at 7pm, show begins at 8pm Tickets at www.thechalkboardpeterborough.co.uk

Jimmy Carr

New Theatre, November 16

Jimmy’s new show contains jokes about all kinds of terrible things. Terrible things that might have affected you or people you know and love.

But they’re just jokes – they are not the terrible things. You’ve been warned.

Jenny Eclair - Sixty!

Key Theatre, November 17

Having hit 60 (but still a year younger than Madonna), Jenny Eclair AKA ‘The Face of Vagisan’ confronts a new decade of decrepitude. Should she celebrate or crawl into a hole? What will her 60s hold for this 1960s babe and is it a legal requirement to buy Nordic walking poles?

Choral Concert

Peterborough Cathedral, November 13

A concert of choral classics is coming up at Peterborough Cathedral when Peterborough Cathedral Choir, Youth Choir and Festival Chorus join forces with Peterborough Choral Society for their first concert together since before the pandemic.

The choirs, conducted by the cathedral’s director of music Tansy Castledine and accompanied by the cathedral organist, Christopher Strange, will sing Five Mystical Songs by Vaughan Williams, as well as extracts from Zadok the Priest by Handel, I Was Glad by Parry and a selection of other pieces.

Tickets at www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk and on the door.

The Cathedral Choir has just launched a new CD recording of well-loved hymns and carols entitled ‘In His Hands’. The CD, priced at £12, is available from the shop inside the Cathedral and also online by following the ‘Cathedral Shop’ link at www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk

Frankenstein

Mask Players at The Undercroft, until Saturday and November 16-20

The play, which was first performed by Benedict Cumberbatch and Jonny Lee Miller at the National Theatre is a creepy, heartwrenching glimpse into the mind of a genius.

Victor Frankenstein creates life, but who is really the monster here? Is it the scientist or his grisly creation?

There have been many adaptations of Mary Shelley’s story over the years, from square- headed, green-faced creatures to mad professors creating life with lightning bolts, but this one gives the Creature a voice, and sees him develop.

Removed from his creator, Victor’s Creature learns how to fend for himself, and to read and write. Cast out from society because of how he looks, he pursues Frankenstein and makes one simple request. Tickets at masktheatre.co.uk . Tickets are £10 each and the show is suitable for ages 12+.

The Brand New Heavies

The Cresset, November 18

Acid jazz royalty – featuring original members Simon Bartholomew and Andrew Levy – who began life in the 1980s as an instrumental acid jazz group called Brothers International. The Brand New Heavies have sold more than 2.5 million records and enjoyed nearly 20 Top 40 hit singles.

UK Pink Floyd Experience

New Theatre, November 12

Celebrating over 50 Years of one of rock music’s most influential bands, UK Pink Floyd Experience recreate the sights and sounds of the legendary band in concert.

This highly authentic show recreates the atmosphere of Pink Floyd live. Featuring top-flight musicians and complete with video projections, a stunning light show and of course, over two hours of incredible music!

Share the passion for Pink Floyd’s music as the band tackle one of their most iconic albums The Dark Side Of The Moon, played in its entirety. Of course, no Pink Floyd show would be complete without classics including: Wish You Were Here, Shine On You Crazy Diamond, Another Brick In The Wall and Comfortably Numb.

With outstanding musicianship, superb vocals and amazing production, this spellbinding show is a true celebration of all things Floyd.

The Take That Experience

Stamford Corn Exchange Theatre, November 13

As Take That celebrate 30 years as the UK’s number one boy band, The Take That Experience boys mark over a decade together as the ultimate tribute act with their best show yet.

Wowing audiences everywhere they go (they were in Peterborough last month) with their amazing vocals, replica costumes and electrifying dance routines, they continue to successfully recreate the magic of Take That with the ‘Greatest Hits Tour’.

The Take That Experience bring you all the classic songs you know and love from the 90s through to the present, including smash hits Pray, Relight My Fire, Patience, Shine, These Days and Giants!

The show also features the one and only “Robbie Williams” who brings alive fan-favourite songs Angels, Rock DJ and Candy to an already explosive show.