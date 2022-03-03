10 things Happening in Peterborough this week

Simon Brodkin

Wildfire

Peterborough Arts Cinema, John Clare Theatre, tonight

The story of two sisters who grew up on the fractious Irish border. When one of them, who has been missing, finally returns home, the intense bond with her sister is re-ignited. Together they unearth their mother’s past but secrets and resentments which have been buried deep, threaten to overwhelm them.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just Like That. Photo: steve ullathorne

Luther - A Luther Vandross Celebration

The Cresset, March 4

Fronted by international Luther Vandross tribute Harry Cambridge and his 10-piece band, the legend of Luther Vandross lives on in this spectacular show. Experience all the hits from Luther’s amazing career

Arrival - The Hits of Abba

Morgan & West Photo: Steve Ullathorne

The Cresset, tonight

With fantastic harmonies, authentic costumes and first-class vocals and musicians, this high-energy production features ABBA’s best loved hits including Mamma Mia, Dancing Queen, Super Trouper, Voulez Vous, Waterloo, plus material from the long-awaited album Voyage.

Morgan and West: Unbelievable Science

Key Theatre, March 6

Paul Carrack

Morgan & West present captivating chemistry, phenomenal physics, and bonkers biology in this fun for all the family science extravaganza.

Magicians, time travellers and all round spiffing chaps Morgan & West have a secret past – they are genuine, bona fide, legitimately qualified scientists and now bring their love of enlightenment to the stage. Expect explosive thrills, chemical spills and a risk assessment that gives their stage manager chills, all backed up by the daring duo’s trademark wit, charm and detailed knowledge of the scientific method. Leave your lab coats at the door it’s time for Unbelievable Science! For more information visit https://keytheatre.org.uk//

Star party

Sacrewell Farm, March 5

Peterborough Astronomical Society will be setting up its telescopes in the field near the barn so that visitors can look at stars and constellations (weather permitting). They will also create a planetarium-style talk and walk you through the sky at night, using apps and technology that is available to all. Entry costs £6 (children under 16 can visit for free).

The talks: 18:00 – 18:25: Fun facts & Planets – by Keith Townsend.

18:35 – 18:55: Planetarium talk – what’s there to see in the sky in the run up to spring? – by John Scriven.

19:05 – 19:30: Astro stuff to impress your friends with – by Eric Siecker.

19:40 – 20:05: Fun facts & Planets.

20:15 – 20:35: Planetarium talk – what’s there to see in the sky in the run up to spring?.

20:45 – 21:10: Astro stuff to impress your friends.

Visit: www.peterborough-as.co.uk

Paul Carrack: Good And Ready Tour

New Theatre, March 5

Paul Carrack, one of the most revered voices in music and a figurehead of soulful pop for decades, is back on tour. Paul, whose vocals have graced million selling songs such as ‘How Long’ by ACE, ‘Tempted’ by Squeeze and ‘Living Years by Mike and the Mechanics, is one of the hardest working, musicians on the scene.

Coldplace

The Cresset, March 6

Coldplace, the leading tribute to Coldplay, will be showcasing its new theatre show, complete with lasers, video graphics, confetti canons and Xylobands, all based around the new Coldplay album, Music of the Spheres, which was released last October.

“We love the new Coldplay look with their illuminous graphics and planetary system, and are really enjoying re-creating their show,” explains Shane Crofts, lead singer of Coldplace. “The whole story surrounding the new album, and Coldplay’s vision of The Spheres and Kaotica is fascinating, and one which we’ve loved exploring.”

Just Like That

Key Theatre, March 9

Tommy Cooper was a true comic genius. His impeccable timing, love of slapstick and quick-fire gags, made him an international star. Complete with his trademark fez and a plethora of misfiring magic, the man was an undisputed icon of live entertainment.

This all-encapsulating show of magic, music and mirth features all of Tommy’s classic gags combined with lesser-known gems lovingly selected from his joke archive and magic routines.

Simon Brodkin

Key Theatre, March 9

Having showered FIFA president Sepp Blatter with banknotes, upstaged Kanye West on the Pyramid stage at Glastonbury, and handed Theresa May her P45 during her Conservative Party Conference speech, the celebrated comedian comes to terms with the fact that trouble has followed him throughout his life - from primary school through medical school to lockdown homeschool.

“The world’s greatest blagger” (The Telegraph) also explores what it’s like to be chased by Donald Trump’s bodyguards, and make the police laugh while they arrest you.

Simon’s audacious stunts were documented in Channel 4’s Britain’s Greatest Hoaxer, which was nominated for Best Documentary at the Monte Carlo TV Festival Golden Nymph Awards 2018, and has been watched online more than 40 million times. Simon performed out of character as himself for the first time in 2019, with his Edinburgh show 100% Simon Brodkin.

It was selected by The Guardian and Evening Standard as one of the ‘Best Comedy Shows at the Edinburgh Fringe’. Simon created the irrepressible character Lee Nelson, enjoying three hugely successful BBC series with Lee Nelson’s Well Good Show and Lee Nelson’s Well Funny People. He has performed and hosted as Lee on Live at the Apollo (BBC One) and Sunday Night at the Palladium (ITV).

The John Bishop Christmas Show (BBC One), Children In Need (BBC One), Channel 4’s Comedy Gala and many more TV shows.

Seasons of Change

Key Theatre, March 9