The beat goes on – performance to unveil four years later

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The music, titled, Apkallu:Protector, which was specially commissioned by the CPSO, is inspired by the beliefs of the ancient Assyrians and their protectors, the extraordinary Apkallu, part-man, part-animal, seen in exquisite carvings in the British Museum. There are dances, processions and moments of quiet reflection in the piece.

Deirdre Culloty, Chair of CPSO, said: “It feels like this concert has been four years in the making as we had originally planned it before the Covid lockdown to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the City of Peterborough Symphony Orchestra. So, we are delighted to come together now in 2024 and celebrate with this fantastic original score and accompanied by the future of music in Peterborough, with five young percussionists playing a wide range of percussion instruments, including singing bowls.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The CPSO spring concert will be held at Queen Katharine Academy Hall on Sunday 17 March 2024 at 3.00pm.

Composer Martin Bright

Martin Bright, the composer, studied at the Royal College of Music in London, and has performed in the Albert Hall, St Paul’s cathedral and West End theatre productions, and currently teaches percussion in Peterborough.

Martin said: “It is wonderful that given all the setbacks the orchestra has kept this project alive and I can’t wait to hear the piece performed for the first time after first beginning to develop the work in 2018. The students have really committed to this music and hearing it played by real people to an audience is going to be wonderful”.

As well as the special performance of Martin’s Apkallu:Protector, the concert highlights will also include:

Vaughan Williams - English Folk Song Suite

Edward Elgar - Enigma Variations

Tickets for this concert are available now from the orchestra website: www.cpso.org.uk