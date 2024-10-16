The areas BIGGEST fireworks display from award winning Fireworks Champions
Komodo Fireworks, 2 x British Musical Fireworks Champions are bringing Huntingdon for it's 4th year, the areas largest display.
Previously held at the racecourse in Huntingdon, its has moved to a bigger site to allow the team to really showcase thier award winning displays. This year Komodo will be painting the sky with 2 displays. Both fully choreographed to music allowing each fireworks to dance intime with the music.
A smaller children's low noise display comes first, followed slightly later by the main display lasting 18 minutes. Of course it would not be bonfire night without a bonfire to keep warm around.
Theres a fantastic selection of food and drink, with a licensed bar on site. Rides for the children and a DJ keeping you entertained throughout the night.
There is FREE parking and under 3's go FREE into the event. Gates open at 5pm.
Tickets and full details can be found at www.komodoevents.com