The areas BIGGEST fireworks display from award winning Fireworks Champions

By JANE SOSBE
Contributor
Published 16th Oct 2024, 10:07 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2024, 11:26 BST
Many of the areas professionally run fireworks display have disappeared over the past few years including Peterborough's event at The Arena. Just outside of Peterborough the areas largest display is being held on Saturday 2nd November in Abbots Ripton, Huntingdon

Komodo Fireworks, 2 x British Musical Fireworks Champions are bringing Huntingdon for it's 4th year, the areas largest display.

Previously held at the racecourse in Huntingdon, its has moved to a bigger site to allow the team to really showcase thier award winning displays. This year Komodo will be painting the sky with 2 displays. Both fully choreographed to music allowing each fireworks to dance intime with the music.

A smaller children's low noise display comes first, followed slightly later by the main display lasting 18 minutes. Of course it would not be bonfire night without a bonfire to keep warm around.

Huntingdon Fireworks

Theres a fantastic selection of food and drink, with a licensed bar on site. Rides for the children and a DJ keeping you entertained throughout the night.

There is FREE parking and under 3's go FREE into the event. Gates open at 5pm.

Tickets and full details can be found at www.komodoevents.com

