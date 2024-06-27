Summer fair returns to local community

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

First summer fair since 2019 before Covid, this year sees the return of the teacher stocks and the bouncy castles to Heritage Park Primary School.

On Saturday July 6th this summer Heritage Park Primary school hosted by the friends committee welcome back their summer fair, full of games, craft stalls dessert food vans, a bar and refreshments.