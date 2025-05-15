Success at The Big Walk Whittlesey
Organiser and Cinnamon Trust volunteer Julie Shortland said: “It was a wonderful event, and we are so grateful for the support of the local community. We smashed our fundraising target and raised over £1000 in sponsorship and donations. Special thanks also to the Whittlesey Cricket club for the free use of their facilities and all the other local volunteers and businesses that gave their time or products. We will definitely be doing this again next year and it will be even bigger and better!”
The Cinnamon Trust works with owners and volunteers nationwide, united by a shared goal - to give every pet the love and care they deserve.
For more information on the Cinnamon Trust go to: cinnamon.org
To request help from The Cinnamon Trust call 01736 757 900