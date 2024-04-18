Start your Summer with The Big Picnic
Starting at midday and finishing at 3pm, The Big Picnic will be offering something for all of the family.
You are invited to bring along your own picnic and sit back and enjoy the activities organised by The Friends of Hampton Hargate Primary School.
Or why not pre-order from our foodie favourites "Chef de le Maison". Your order will be available to collect on the gate upon arrival. Head over to their website to find out more: chefdelamaison.tapldoo.com
There will be performances from local groups, The Hebden School of Dancing, Inspired Martial Arts, The School Choir and Zumba Class. There will also be a special visit from our favourite Ice Queen and a Spidey Superhero too. If that wasn’t enough, you’ll be able to indulge in Slushies, Ice-creams as well as sweet treats from the one and only Gabby's Bakes!
There will be lots of fun and games on offer, as well as face painting, arts and crafts and the chance to win some fantastic prizes.
£1 entry fee and under 2’s free.
The Big Picnic is a local community event and we look forward to welcoming you all on Saturday 8th June.