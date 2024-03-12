Springfields Cadbury Outlet Chocolate Trail returns due to popular demand

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Run in association with Cadbury Outlet which opened at Springfields last year, the event will see families searching the beautiful Festival Gardens for clues in the hope of completing the trail and claiming a well-deserved Cadbury chocolate treat from the popular Cadbury Outlet store.

Taking place during the Easter school holidays, participants will venture through the Festival Gardens which will be in spring bloom – and home to a national collection of daffodils.

Each participant will receive a pack with additional activities to take home including a runner bean growing competition and a fun Cadbury recipe. There is also a “Design a Card” competition, coinciding with Springfields Outlet Shopping’s 20th anniversary celebrations. Prizes include a Nintendo Switch and game bundle, a Springfields gift card, and a Cadbury hamper.

Tickets for the event are just £3 per child, including a Cadbury chocolate bar.

For families looking for something to do after the trail has been completed, Springfields offers a huge choice for visitors with over fifty-five shops, restaurants, and cafés. Stores will have new spring & summer season stock, offering outlet prices with up to 60 per cent off the RRP.

Springfields Adventure Land will also be open on selected dates, home to ten attractions including the JCB Young Drivers Zone and Treetop Village with Skynet.

Simon Stone, Retail Director of Springfields, said, “We have put together a fantastic experience for everyone this upcoming Easter school holiday, including the Cadbury Outlet Chocolate Trail with more activities, high-quality chocolate and fantastic prizes to be won. This really is not to be missed, with something at Springfields for the whole family.

“Springfields’ combination of shops, restaurants, cafés, and wide-open gardens are always a big hit with guests, offering plenty to see and do in healthy green spaces.”

The Springfields VIP programme provides another reason to visit, providing customers with an extra 10 per cent discount on products in most shops including Levi’s, Skechers and Radley London*. Find out more on the Springfields Outlet Shopping & Leisure website, and sign up for the free Springfields VIP App for extra discounts and offers.