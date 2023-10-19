Spooky Golf arrives to Roman Golf Empire this half-term
Spooky golf is set to arrive at The Roman Golf Empire mini golf course at Dobbies Garden Centre this half-term helping locals and visitors to get in the Halloween spirit promising to bring fun for the whole family in the run up to Halloween.
With ghosts and skeletons to distract at every swing, spooky-loving guests will be entertained from their very first tee to their last putt!
There will also be plenty of other spooky activities for families to enjoy including costume competitions with visitors who dress up as Halloween themed characters with a chance of winning a prize, spooky games and family fun cracking the code on our spooky trail located around the course.
Tickets are available to book now from https://peterboroughminigolf.com and are priced at adults £8.50 and under 18's £6.50. The golf course will be open every day during half-term from 9.30am until 5.30pm and Sunday’s 10.15am until 4pm.