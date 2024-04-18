Singer-songwriter Dean Friedman to embark on 40+ City 2024 UK/Ireland Tour

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dean Friedman, one of the pre-eminent songwriters of his generation, announces a 40+City UK/Ireland concert tour, to accompany the release of his new compilation album, 'More Words & Music'. The tour runs from January 12th through August 21st, 2024, including stops in London, Manchester, Leeds, Cambridge, Belfast, Dublin, Cardiff, Bridgwater, Penzance, Rayleigh, Glasgow, the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, and more, winding up at Dean Friedman's SongFest, a 2-day micro-music-festival, hosted by Friedman, held at the Draycote Hotel in Rugby, featuring some of the UK's finest singer-songwriters.

'More Words & Music' is Friedman's second compilation album (following the previous 'Words & Music') and contains hand-picked tracks from Friedman's last eight studio albums, including work from his critically acclaimed albums 'American Lullaby', '12 Songs', 'Submarine Races', 'Squirrels in the Attic', 'The Treehouse Journals, 'Songs for Grownups', 'Rumpled Romeo', and the classic "Well, Well," Said the Rocking Chair'. 'More Words & Music' is a double CD containing thirty tracks, in all, that confirm Friedman's status as a master songsmith and one of the finest recording artists working today. The compilation album is scheduled for release on 30th April, 2024.

Friedman, best known to UK and Ireland audiences for his string of chart hits, Lucky Stars, Lydia, Woman of Mine, McDonald's Girl and "Well, Well," Said the Rocking Chair', will be performing solo, on guitar and keyboard, featuring songs from throughout his four-decade career, including familiar, radio hits and fan favorites, drawn from his nine studio albums.

In addition to the hits and fan favourites, Friedman will be highlighting songs from his latest, critically acclaimed album, 'American Lullaby'. The crowdfunded album, considered by dedicated fans as one of his finest, touches on a broad range of topics including: the calamitous pandemic, looming environmental disaster, racism, sexism, our fractured politics, and an intractable culture war.

"My latest album, 'American Lullaby'," Friedman explains, "reflects my personal take on all the crazy stuff that's been happening in America - and around the world - for the last six years. Like all lullabies, it's filled with tales of dark deeds and disaster, but couched in soft, gentle tones, meant to soothe and comfort the listener, while gently bracing them for the potential terrors that await."

Invite family and friends and join Friedman for an evening of powerful, poignant and hilarious songs about the ordinary and extraordinary lives we share.

Tickets to all of Friedman's concerts, as well as his new album, can be purchased via his website: www.DeanFriedman.com

Dean Friedman 2024 UK/Ireland Tour

April 2024

30/04/24, The Brindley, Runcorn

May 2024

01/05/24, Old Woollen, Farsley (Leeds)

02/05/24, Foxlowe Arts Centre, Leek

03/05/24, Stamford Arts Centre, Stamford

04/05/24, The Spring, Havant

05/05/24, The Mill, Rayleigh

07/05/24, Cheltenham Town Hall, Cheltenham

08/05/24, Junction / J2, Cambridge

09/05/24, Katie's Secret Garden, Stourbridge

10/05/24, Bridgwater Arts Centre, Bridgwater

11/05/24, Woodford Village Hall, Salisbury

12/05/24, The Lighthouse / Sherling Studios, Poole

14/05/24, The Acorn Theatre, Penzance

15/05/24, St Austell Arts Centre, St Austell

16/05/24, Babbcombe Theatre, Torquay

17/05/24, Acapela, Pentrych (nr Cardiff)

18/05/24, JDP / Jacqueline du Pré Music Building [St Hilda’s College], Oxford

19/05/24, The Buttermarket, Shrewsbury

August 2024

02/08/24, Webster Memorial Theatre, Arbroath

03/08/24, Aberdeen Arts Centre, Aberdeen

08/08/24, Universal Hall, Findhorn

10/08/24, Websters Theatre, Glasgow

11/08/24, Green Hotel / Backstage, Kinross

13/08/24, Oh Yeah Music Centre, Belfast

14/08/24, Aras Chronain, Dublin

15/08/24, The Running Horse, Nottingham

16/08/24, Camp Bestival, Shropshire

17/08/24, SongFest, Rugby

18/08/24, SongFest, Rugby