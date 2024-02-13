Simply Barbra, an homage to Barbra Streisand, the greatest diva of them all! Huntingdon, March 10th
He receives ecstatic reviews that Barbra herself would kill for!
Tickets £20, £15 concessions available from ticketsource.co.uk or on the door.
Steven Brinberg writes and stars as Simply Barbra which is updated annually as he travels the U.S. with the show.
He appeared by invitation from the late Marvin Hamlisch with the Symphony Orchestras of Dallas, Milwaukee, Buffalo and Norfolk, and with Barbara Cook and the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center.
Mr Brinberg performed at Stephen Sondheim's birthday concert at the Library of Congress; at Carnegie Hall with Uptown Express; and on Broadway in the concert version of Funny Girl with Whoopi Goldberg.
Simply Barbra has toured Australia and Asia twice, had three record breaking seasons at the Edinburgh Festival and West End runs at the Arts and Playhouse Theatres.
*2 time MAC and Bistro award winner*
Musical Director: Nathan Martin
https://www.tiktok.com/@simplybarbratiktok
“He’s been doing Streisand so long, he’s better at it than she is!”- New York Times
“ABSOLUTELY BRILLIANT!….affectionate and wickedly funny!” - Time Out NY
“A delicious combination of bitchiness, genuine admiration and incisive comic timing” - The Times
“Steven Brinberg is probably the most gifted impersonator in the world. He has more talent in his false fingernails than most impersonators have in their whole bodies” - Theatreworld Magazine.