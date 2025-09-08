Showstoppers' heartwarming and powerful show

Stamford Showstoppers bring the heartwarming and powerful musical Come From Away to the town's Corn Exchange Theatre next week.

This heartwarming and powerful show, which will run from September 18-20, tells the incredible true story of the 7,000 stranded passengers who found themselves in the small town of Gander, Newfoundland, when US airspace closed on September 11 2001.

Through fear and uncertainty came kindness, humanity, and lifelong friendships – proving that even in the darkest times, people can shine the brightest.

Winner of four Olivier Awards including Best New Musical, this smash hit show shares the incredible real-life story of the air passengers from all over the world and the small Newfoundland community that invited these ‘come from aways’ into their lives with open hearts.

Come From Away Cast at Rehearsals

This is a show that’ll make you laugh and cry and will stay with you long after the final bow - it is an unforgettable journey of music, hope, and resilience

Stamford Showstoppers are an award winning group regular to the Corn Exchange and have produced some impressive work. They are awaiting results for their nominated 2024 productions: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and Frozen Jr, having previously won Best Musical in 2021 for CATS, and nominations for Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (2023), Footloose (2022) and Chicago (2020)

Having just celebrated 5 years, they are back with this, their 12th Musical. Director Nicola Sandall says: "It is an honour and a privilege to have the rights to this important show, showing another side of 9/11, a very moving piece that helps sharing an understanding from another side of the events and how a community can come together. The story is told through music, song, laughter, dancing and acting.

"We invite you all to come and join us at the Stamford Corn Exchange Theatre this September for Come From Away."

