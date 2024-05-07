Shock Horror: A Ghost Story to haunt Peterborough this autumn

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Shock Horror has been described as Stranger Things meets The Woman in Black; inspired by classic theatre ghost stories and cinema’s greatest frights, the show is a chilling journey into a haunted past. Combining live performance and big-screen action, it’s full of shivers, shrieks and shocking revelations.

Herbert grew up in the Metropol. The eerie old cinema was his playground and prison – a place where endless late-night horror films were his only window to the world.

Forbidden from leaving by his disturbed parents, Herbert hid in its shadows and gorged on its movies. But what lurked in the Metropol’s darkness? And how did he manage to escape?

Shock Horror: A Ghost Story

Now Herbert’s back at the abandoned cinema, searching for answers to long-buried questions. But for him, and for you, the real horror has only just begun…

The cast includes Alex Moran (War Horse, National Theatre; Quality Street UK Tour, Northern Broadsides) as Herbert, Chloe Proctor (Emmerdale, ITV; Doctors, BBC) as Norma, Joseph Carter as Jack (Hollyoaks, Channel Four; Yizkor, New Vic Theatre; 100 Years On, Everyman Theatre) and Chris Blackwood as Karras (Miss Julie, Gulbenkian Arts Centre; The Little Mermaid, Kings Theatre).

Shock Horror is written and directed by Yorkshire-based playwright and filmmaker, Ryan Simons (Eastenders, BBC; Emmerdale, ITV).

Alex Moran, producer and actor (Herbert) comments:

Alex Moran on stage in Shock Horror

“We’re delighted with the excitement and demand the show has generated since it began. Supported by a fantastic tour this year across three countries. We can’t wait to start scaring again.”

Ryan Simons, writer and director comments:

"The venues we're visiting this year are brilliant, full of atmosphere for a ghost story. It's our third time touring this show and each time it grows into something creepier. We can't wait to be in the dark again with an auditorium full of scared people!"

The show will visit Key Theatre, Peterborough from 22 - 26 October at 7.30pm each night, with 2.30pm matinees on Wednesday 23 and Saturday 26 October.