Sherlock Holmes takes the stage at Wolterton Hall in a side-splitting summer escapade

Sheringham Little Theatre brings mystery, mayhem, and “The Case of the Three Eyed Elephant” to Wolterton’s Summer Season Wolterton Hall, Norfolk – 26th July 2025

Prepare for a riotous romp through Victorian sleuthing, improbable plot twists and highly questionable historical accuracy, as Wolterton Hall presents The Case of the Three Eyed Elephant – A Sherlock Holmes Origin Story on Saturday 26th July, in collaboration with the brilliant minds at Sheringham Little Theatre.

Have you ever wondered where the idea for Sherlock Holmes came from? No? Well, now you don’t have to! This fast-paced family comedy uncovers the mysterious beginnings of the world’s most famous detective - with a little help from his creator, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, and the real-life inspiration behind Holmes, Dr Joseph Bell.

Set within the sweeping parkland of Wolterton’s glorious 18th-century estate, this laugh-out-loud adventure invites audiences of all ages to join Bell and Doyle on a globe-trotting quest to solve an utterly baffling (and entirely fictional*) case, save an innocent man, and possibly meet a chimp or two along the way.

The Case of the Three Eyed Elephant – A Sherlock Holmes Origin Story

Staged in the Saloon on the impressive State Floor and packed with sharp wit, theatrical invention and “fantastic family fun!”, The Case of the Three Eyed Elephant promises an unforgettable afternoon of mystery, mayhem and merriment.

Guests are encouraged to arrive early, bring a picnic, and soak up the historic surroundings. Delicious refreshments will also be available from Bread Source, offering locally baked treats to accompany the action.

Event Schedule – Saturday 26th July 2025:

13:00 – Arrivals (picnics welcome)

14:00 – Act 1

14:45 – Interval (bars open)

15:15 – Act 2

16:00 – End of performance and carriages

Ticket Prices:

Adult: £25

Under 16s: £12

Location:

Wolterton Park,

NR11 7LY

Tickets are available now at www.wolterton.co.uk.

*Some elements of this performance may not be entirely factual.