'Rat Pack of Opera' at South Holland Centre, Spalding this March

Jem says “We’re so excited to be back on tour in the UK and are looking forward to performing at South Holland Centre. There’s something for everyone – from Michael Bublé, Frankie Valli to The Pearl Fisher’s Duet and Nessun Dorma, as well as songs we’ve composed.” See the duo in action https://youtu.be/MlkQJk0WjJ0

The guys have performed world-wide alongside such notables as Sting, Lionel Richie, Katherine Jenkins, Beyoncé, Hayley Westenra, Simply Red and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra to name a few.

They have appeared on television, radio and at top venues such as The Royal Albert Hall and the Royal Festival Hall.

Their show will take you on a wonderful musical journey through some of the best loved songs made famous by other ‘icons of song’, such as Pavarotti, Lanza, Sting and Bublé. The group’s wide ranging repertoire includes the ever popular classics mixed with crooner and pop favourites. These include “Everything”, “Can’t Take My Eyes off you”, “You Raise Me Up”, “Some Enchanted Evening”, “Love Changes Everything” as well as songs written by the duo.

See footage of their performances https://www.tenorsunlimited.com/media

To book tickets, visit www.tenorsunlimited.com/tour

