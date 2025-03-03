Queensgate Shopping Centre celebrates International Women’s Day with inspirational events

Queensgate Shopping Centre is thrilled to announce a remarkable line-up of events in celebration of International Women’s Day on March 8.

Working in proud collaboration with Peterborough Council for Voluntary Service (PCVS) and PCRFM, Queensgate is set to host a series of engaging interviews and a special community-driven fashion show, all aimed at empowering and showcasing the incredible women of Peterborough.

The International Women’s Day event will kick off at 12pm with an opening address by Anameeka Ghossh from the Peterborough Council for Voluntary Services. Throughout the day, visitors will have the opportunity to hear from inspiring women making a difference in various fields through a series of interviews:

Event Schedule:

12:00 PM – Event Starts: Anameeka Ghossh, Peterborough Council for Voluntary Services

12:10 PM – Interview 1: Linda Huskinsson (Founder/CEO), Charis Hawkins & Bianca Cammarata, Living Keys

12:30 PM – Interview 2: Rita Bali, President, Peterborough Soroptimists

12:50 PM – Interview 3: Christine Graham, Trustee, Designated Safeguarding Lead for Adults, Deputy Designated Safeguarding Lead for Children, Restored Beacon Church Co-ordinator

1:10 PM – Interview 4: Sherrie Nash, Cambridgeshire Police – Protecting Vulnerable People

1:30 PM – Interview 5: Mandy Geraghty, CEO, Women’s Aid

1:50 PM – Interview 6: Rachael Dance, Service Manager, Cambridgeshire Deaf

2:10 PM – Interview 7: Kirsty Bready (DASS Team Leader) or Denise Eardley, IMPAKT Housing & Support

2:30 PM – Interview 8: Jacqui Campey, CEO, Peterborough Rape Crisis

2:50 PM – Interview 9: Fazia Rehman, Managing Director, Raham Project

3:15 PM – Interview 10: Reverend Michelle to launch the Catwalk, St. John's Church

3:30 PM – Catwalk Starts

4:00 PM – Event Ends

The fashion show will feature women from all walks of life, each taking the runway to share their unique stories, styles, and personal journeys. This inspiring showcase aims to highlight strength, diversity, and unity within the community.

Verity Swinscoe Wigmore, Marketing Manager at Queensgate Shopping Centre, expressed her excitement: "We are delighted to host this powerful celebration of women and their achievements. The International Women’s Day Fashion Show, alongside our insightful interview sessions, reflects the strength, creativity, and resilience of women in our community. These events are about bringing people together, sharing stories, and uplifting one another."

The Bengal Heritage Idol will be on display from March 22 to late March, offering visitors a chance to immerse themselves in the artistry and cultural significance of one of the world's largest festivals.